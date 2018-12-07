Sa Sa Chairman and CEO Dr Simon Kwok Named “DHL / SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards 2018 – Business Person of the Year”

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 December 2018 – Sa Sa International Holdings Limited (“Sa Sa” or the “Group”, stock code: 0178) is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO Dr Simon Kwok was named “Business Person of the Year” at the “DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards 2018” organised by DHL and the South China Morning Post, honouring his outstanding achievement in the business community and positive contribution to society.





Dr Simon Kwok, Chairman and CEO of Sa Sa, receives “DHL / SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards 2018 — Business Person of the Year” on stage.

Under the leadership of Dr Simon Kwok, Sa Sa has achieved sustainable business growth throughout the years and become a leading cosmetic retailer in Asia, with business presence of over 270 retail outlets in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia. Dr Kwok continuously drives innovation and change. In view of the “New Retail” trend, he envisions the use of big data and business intelligence by integrating customer data of various business units to better analyse customers’ preferences and new trends, thereby creating seamless online-to-offline customer experience in the long run. Upholding the belief that a high level of corporate governance is the cornerstone of sustaining shareholder value and balancing the interests of stakeholders, Dr Kwok strives to maintain long-term relationship with stakeholders and fulfill corporate social responsibility, providing keen support to environmental conservation and sustainability works as well as tender care to society.

Dr Simon Kwok, SBS, JP, Chairman and CEO of Sa Sa, said “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the organisers and panel judges for their acknowledgment. I feel incredibly honoured to be awarded this prestigious accolade on the 40th anniversary of Sa Sa. Over the years, our Sa Sa team have kept up with the positive agile Hong Kong spirit, working hand-in-hand together to overcome the challenges while keeping abreast of time. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank the Board and employees of Sa Sa for their hard work, bringing the Group to where it is today. Moving forward, we will continue to pursue sustainable growth, and bring more positive energy into the society, thereby ‘making life beautiful’ for others.”

This “Business Person of the Year” award marks the second time that Dr Kwok has been accredited at “DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards”; he garnered the “Owner-Operator Award” back in 2007.





Established in 1990 by DHL and the South China Morning Post, the Hong Kong Business Awards is one of the most prestigious business accolades in Hong Kong, aiming to encourage and sustain the region’s entrepreneurial spirit and recognise excellent standards of corporate management and governance. Honouring individuals and companies which are maintaining and expanding the economic viability and international stature of Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta is at the heart of Hong Kong Business Awards’ mission.

About Sa Sa International Holdings Limited (莎莎國際控股有限公司) Sa Sa is a leading cosmetics retailing group in Asia. The Group currently operates more than 270 stores and counters in Asia that sell more than 700 brands of make-up, skin care, fragrance and hair care products including its own-brands and other exclusive international brands. The Group employs close to 4,800 staff in Asia Pacific. Sa Sa is a constituent member of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index, FTSE World Index and MSCI Index, and has been a constituent member of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2011. On 8 June 2015, the Group was included in the Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Index. It has also been an eligible stock for Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect since 2014 and 2016 respectively.

For further information, please visit http://corp.sasa.com