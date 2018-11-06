This mattress has a ‘Goldilocks’ combination of comfort and support — my partner and I have noticed our back pain decrease

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Saatva

There are plenty of online mattress startups that make it easy to find a bed without needing to trek to a brick-and-mortar store.

Saatva Mattress offers alternatives to the bed-in-a-box memory foam mattresses that are typical of most online mattress companies.

The Luxury Firm mattress (starting at $599 for a twin) is the company’s most popular for its just-right “Goldilocks” combination of comfort and support at a competitive price.

Just because brick-and-mortar mattress stores are taking a back seat to the popularity of online mattress shopping doesn’t mean you’re limited to the “bed in a box” experience. Whether you’re suffering from back pain and looking for a mattress with more support, or memory foam just isn’t your jam, the Saatva line of mattresses are a great solution if you prefer a more traditional innerspring feel.

There are three comfort levels to choose from: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. The Luxury Firm is touted as their best-selling model, so I put it to the test to see if it lived up to the promise of providing a “perfect balance of comfort with support” that “assures proper spinal alignment.”

While anything would have been a step up from the pillow-top hand-me-down mattress we had been sleeping on, I was definitely impressed with both the quality of the Saatva Luxury Firm and the comfort it provided, as well as the customer service.

The white glove delivery service and the offer to remove our old mattress at no extra charge was a nice touch. We decided to hold on to our old mattress for the time being, but the delivery guys were happy to move it to another bedroom of our home. If you do plan on moving this mattress, it’s definitely a two-person job as the coil-on-coil construction does give it more heft than a memory foam mattress.

As first impressions go, the Luxury Firm made a great one. As soon as my boyfriend and I laid down, we noticed the mattress was comfortable, yet supportive. It doesn’t allow you to sink in like a memory foam mattress would, but this is a great option for those who prefer the feeling of being suspended on top of the mattress. The support didn’t waver, even as I rolled over toward the edge of the mattress, which is ideal if you plan to share this with a significant other. There is some motion transference with the Luxury Firm, but most times it wasn’t noticeable enough for me to wake up in the middle of the night as my partner rolled over – which says a lot since I’m a light sleeper. After testing this for several weeks, our initial impression didn’t change.

source Saatva Mattress

There’s no doubt that this mattress has changed the way we both sleep.

The “Goldilocks” combination of comfort and support is largely thanks to the multiple layers that make up this mattress. It starts with a base of steel coils, and on top of this are individually wrapped “comfort coils” that are designed to respond and contour to the body. This gives the mattress its responsive feel, and helps promote airflow throughout the mattress so if you do sleep hot, you shouldn’t be overheating during the night. These are covered with a layer of memory foam to provide pressure relief and reduce stress in the lower back. Foam-encased edge support creates a supportive surface no matter where you lay. All of this is topped off with an organic cotton euro pillow top that provides additional comfort without taking away from the firm feel of support.

We can both speak to the decrease in back pain we’ve both felt since using this mattress.

My boyfriend, who sleeps religiously on his back, says, “My back pain is gone and this has completely eliminated the 2 to 3 a.m. wake-ups I used to have in the night.” I’m typically a restless sleeper, but I’ve found I definitely sleep more soundly through the night, and I’ve been able to sleep on my stomach (my preferred sleep position) all through the night with no discomfort. The Luxury Firm is designed to be compatible with different sleeping styles. Some side sleepers may find the Luxury Firm to be a bit too hard for their liking, so the Plush Soft may be a better option if you’re looking for a softer mattress but don’t want to give up that innerspring feel.

It comes as no surprise why the Luxury Firm is the best-seller – and we aren’t the only ones who love this mattress.

Sleepopolis says, “By combining the coil-on-coil structure with the quilted cover, Saatva has created a feeling akin to that of a mattress in a high-end hotel.”

This reviewer from Mattress Clarity praises the quality as well as the value saying, “Considering the durable construction and high-quality materials, this is quite the value. If you’re looking for a long-lasting mattress but don’t want to break the bank, the Saatva could be the mattress for you.”

Some added bonuses?

Saatva is an eco-conscious company that uses environmentally friendly materials for all of their mattresses, and they’re also made in the USA. Each mattress comes with a 15-year warranty, and Saatva also offers a 120-night sleep trial. If you do find the Luxury Firm isn’t right for you, you can return it with no questions asked. The Luxury Firm is available in a full range of sizes, from twin to California king.