Sabah’s former chief minister could face up to 35 charges of corruption involving US$63 million

The former chief minister of Sabah Tan Sri Musa Aman could face up to 35 charges related to corruption today, several media outlets have reported.

On Nov 5, The Star reported that the 67-year-old had been summoned and would be brought to court to face charges involving alleged timber concessions in Sabah.

Citing sources at the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC), The Star reported that the amount of money involved is around US$63 million (RM243 million).

The Malay Mail said in a report on the same day that prosecution lead Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram confirmed that Musa will be charged at 3pm on Monday afternoon.

In August, Musa was arrested in a separate criminal intimidation case relating to Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, New Straits Times reported.

Meanwhile, the High Court is due to return a verdict on who the rightful Chief Minister of Sabah is on Wednesday (Nov 7).