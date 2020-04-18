Sabrina Ionescu’s New York Liberty jersey sold out less than an hour after she was selected with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft

source Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t the first time Ionescu gear has been such a hot commodity; when Nike began selling her Oregon Ducks jersey back in November of last year, they sold out within two hours.

The New York Liberty selected Sabrina Ionescu with the first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, and New Yorkers are eager to welcome her to the Big Apple with open arms.

So eager, in fact, that they rushed to buy her new threads. All of them.

Ionescu’s new Liberty jersey sold out on the official WNBA merchandise page less than one hour after she officially joined the league.

The former Oregon Ducks point guard has already cemented her superstar status as the NCAA’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles and the only Division I player – male or female – to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds. In fact, when Nike began selling her Oregon Ducks jersey back in November of last year, they sold out within two hours.

Ionescu is widely expected to continue her meteoric rise in the WNBA and make an immediate impact for a Liberty team that has struggled in recent years.

And if Friday night’s fanfare is any indication, New Yorkers are more than ready to usher in the Ionescu era.