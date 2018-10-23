WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The cast of ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’

caption Melissa Joan Hart was Sabrina. source CBS Television

It’s been 22 years since Melissa Joan Hart played Sabrina Spellman on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

The series followed Sabrina from her 16th birthday, when she learned she was a half-witch, all the way through college during its seven-season run.

Sabrina is now coming back to TV thanks to Netflix’s new series, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” though it’s much darker than the original. So in anticipation for the new series, we’re looking back on the ’90s “Sabrina.”

Here’s what the cast has been up to since.

Melissa Joan Hart was Sabrina Spellman, a girl who discovers she’s half-witch on her 16th birthday.

caption Melissa Joan Hart on season one.

Hart was already known for starring on “Clarissa Explains It All” before playing Sabrina.

Hart is set to star on “No Good Nick,” an upcoming comedy series for Netflix.

caption Melissa Joan Hart attends the Wounded Warrior Project Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner.

The 42-year-old actress continued to play Sabrina on various shows, including “Clueless” and “Boy Meets World” through the ’90s. She had another hit show with “Melissa & Joey,” which ran on Freeform for four seasons. She also competed on season nine of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Hart has been married to musician Mark Wilkerson since 2003 and they have three sons.

Caroline Rhea is known for playing Hilda Spellman, Sabrina’s fun and zany aunt.

caption Caroline Rhea on season one.

She started her career as a stand-up comedian.

Rhea currently hosts “Caroline & Friends,” a video game show on the Game Show Network.

caption Comedian Caroline Rhea attends the "Two Turns From Zero" Book Launch Event in 2017.

She went on to host “The Biggest Loser” for three seasons and voiced the mom on Disneys’ “Phineas and Ferb.” She starred in the Disney movie “Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire” and was also in “Christmas With the Kranks” and “The Perfect Man.”

Beth Broderick was Sabrina’s pragmatic and older aunt Zelda.

caption Beth Broderick on season one.

Broderick had been acting for more than 10 years before being cast on “Sabrina.” Her biggest roles included parts on “Glory Days,” “Hearts Afire,” and “The 5 Mrs. Buchanans.”

Broderick recently starred on HBO’s “Sharp Objects” as Annie B.

caption Melissa Joan Hart and Beth Broderick in an Instagram post from 2017.

Broderick went on to appear on “Lost,” “Under the Dome,” and “Bosch.” She also guest-starred on Hart’s “Melissa & Joey.”

Nate Richert made his acting debut as Sabrina’s boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle.

caption Nate Richert on season one.

His role as Harvey remains his biggest role to date.

Richert’s last acting gig was a short film in 2006.

caption Nate Richert in an Instagram post from 2018.

Though he hasn’t acted in years, he is a musician and has music on Spotify. The 40-year-old also revealed on Twitter in 2018 that he works as a “maintenance man, a janitor, a carpenter, and do whatever random jobs I can get to pay the bills.”

Jenna Leigh Green played mean girl Libby Chessler for three seasons.

caption Jenna Leigh Green on season one.

Playing Libby on “Sabrina” was one of Green’s earliest roles.

She was recently on an episode of “Quantico” and will next appear in “Yes,” a film based on an off-Broadway play.

caption Jenna Leigh Green attends the Vivienne Tam Runway Show during New York Fashion Week.

Green has continued to act in small roles on show’s including “Ghost Whisperer” and “Bones.” She also played Nessarose in a “Wicked” tour before starring in the Broadway production for a time.

Paul Feig played Mr. Pool, Sabrina’s biology teacher, for one season.

caption Paul Feig on season one.

At the time, Feig was known for starring in “Heavyweights” and on “Dirty Dancing” and “The Jackie Thomas Show.”

Now, Feig is best known as the director of movies like “Bridesmaids” and “A Simple Favor.”

caption Paul Feig attends the UK premiere of "A Simple Favor."

Feig created “Freaks & Geeks” and directed and produced episodes of “The Office.” He’s also known for directing “The Heat,” “Spy,” and the female version of “Ghostbusters.” He’s currently filming “Last Christmas,” a movie with Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke, and “The Heat 2.”

Martin Mull played vice principal Willard Kraft for three seasons.

caption Martin Mull on season two.

Mull broke out in the ’70s on “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” and its spin-off “Fernwood Tonight.” He was well-known for playing Colonel Mustard on “Clue” and for playing Leon Carp on “Roseanne.”

He currently stars on “The Cool Kids” and was on “I’m Sorry.”

caption Actor Martin Mull attends "The Cool Kids" Outdoor Screening Event in 2018.

Mull’s career has included a part on “The Ellen Show,” voicing Vlad on “Danny Phantom,” and playing Gene Parmesan on “Arrested Development.” He earned an Emmy nomination for his guest role on “Veep.” He was also recently in Netflix’s “A Futile and Stupid Gesture.”

Lindsay Sloane joined the cast on the second season as Sabrina’s friend, Valeria Birkhead.

caption Lindsay Sloane on season two.

Prior to “Sabrina,” Sloane was on “The Wonder Years,” “My So-Called Life,” and “Mr. Rhodes.”

Her most recent role was on “I’m Sorry” in 2017.

caption Lindsay Sloane attends Step2 Presents 7th Annual Celebrity Red Carpet Event in 2018.

Sloane went on to star on “Help Me Help You,” “Playing House,” and “The Odd Couple.” Her movie roles include “The Other Guys” and both of the “Horrible Bosses” movies.

David Lascherjoined the cast for three seasons as Josh Blackhart, Sabrina’s manager at the coffee shop

caption David Lascher on season four.

Before “Sabrina,” Lascher was known for “Hey Dude,” “Blossom,” and the TV show “Clueless.”

He hasn’t acted much since but was recently on “Hollywood Darlings.”

caption David Lascher attends the "Sister" Premiere during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival.

He also guest-starred on a few episodes of “Melissa & Joey.”

Jon Huertas was only on the show for one season as Brad Alcerro.

caption Jon Huertas on season four.

He had been on a few episodes of shows like “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Moesha.”

People may recognize Huertas now as Miguel on “This Is Us.”

caption Jon Huertas in 2018.

He was also on “Elementary,” “Castle,” and “Generation Kill.”

Soleil Moon Frye joined on the fifth season as Roxie King, Sabrina’s college roommate.

caption Soleil Moon Frye on season five.

She was best known for “Punky Brewster” before starring on “Sabrina.”

Frye was recently on “Hollywood Darlings.”

caption Soleil Moon Frye attends the 17th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in 2018.

She also voiced Zoey on “The Proud Family” and Jade on the “Bratz” series.

Elisa Donovan played Morgan Cavanaugh, Sabrina’s resident advisor, starting on season five.

caption Elisa Donovan on season five.

She was best known for playing Amber in “Clueless,” a character she also played on the TV series. She also starred on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Donovan was most recently in “MDMA” in 2017.

caption Elisa Donovan in a 2018 Instagram.

She starred on “The Lake” and on “In Gaye We Trust.”