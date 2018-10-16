10 things you never knew about ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’

caption We are about to get a new Sabrina, so let’s look back on the OG Sabrina. source Getty Images

After much anticipation, the premiere of Netflix’s “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is nearly upon us. Naturally, the “Sabrina” reboot is bringing up old memories of the ’90s sitcom “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

In honor of the new show, join us on a magical journey down memory lane as we relive the adventures of the OG TV Sabrina and learn interesting tidbits along the way.

The show is based of the Archie Comic of the same name.

Sticking to the plot of the comics almost perfectly, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” was the live-action adaptation of a comic book. That’s right, Sabrina, Salem, and Harvey were all comic book characters.

It began as a movie.

caption The TV show actually came second. source Showtime

The TV show actually started as a Showtime movie, which was created after Hart’s mother, Paula Hart, sold a screenplay based on the comics to Viacom.

“My mom doesn’t get nearly enough credit for her job as the woman spearheading the show,” Melissa later told Marie Claire. “She is the one who was handed the Archie Comic book on a playground at my sister’s school in Manhattan and sold it to Viacom as a Showtime movie. She always knew it would make an incredible series but no one would listen, until she cut together a trailer from the movie and pitched it to all four major networks at the time.”

She later said that she and her mother worked closely on the series together.

The show was a family affair.

caption Hart’s sister was also on the show. source The WB

Melissa Joan Hart’s younger sister, Emily Hart, made guest appearances as Sabrina’s cousin Amanda and even appeared as a young Sabrina in one season.

Melissa Joan Hart wasn’t a teen.

caption Hart was 20 at the beginning of the show. source Craig Barritt/Stringer/Getty Images

Despite the show’s age-driven title, when the show premiered in 1996, Melissa Joan Hart was 20 years old. When the show ended, the actress was almost 30.

Milo Ventimiglia appeared in the show.

caption Ventimiglia appeared in the show. source The WB

A young Ventimiglia made a brief appearance in the first season of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” as a jock. Don’t believe me? Watch the scene for yourself.

Sabrina and Salem appear in every episode.

caption Sabrina and Salem were in 163 episodes. source The WB

With seven seasons, Sabrina and Salem are the only two characters that appear in every single episode. That’s a total of 163 episodes.

There is an homage to Salem, Massachusetts in the show.

caption The fictional town had Salem’s zip code. source Nick Beer/Shutterstock

In the show, Sabrina lives in the fictional town of Westbridge. The town’s zip code is 01970, which is the real-life Salem’s zip code. This is a homage to the “Witch City.”

A famous magician was cast in the show.

Penn Jillette, of the famed Penn & Teller, was cast in the show as Drell, the head of the Witches Council. This is a pretty clever casting, as Penn is a well-known magician.

Ryan Reynolds appeared in the show.

caption Reynolds appeared as Sabrina’s love interest. source IMDB

Appearing as Sabrina’s love interest, Seth, Ryan Reynolds made an appearance in the TV movie. Naturally, he rocks a ’90s hairstyle, complete with blonde highlights, because why wouldn’t he?

Multiple cats actually played Salem.

caption Even a puppet. source Getty Images

Though there was one and only Salem the cat in the show and TV movie, the character was played by three different real cats and a puppet.

