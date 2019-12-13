Sacha Baron Cohen showed off a crazy body transformation in a workout video posted by his wife

caption Sacha Baron Cohen looks totally different in this new workout video. source Isla Fisher/Instagram/SplashNews.com

Sacha Baron Cohen showed off a ripped new physique a workout video posted on Instagram by his wife Isla Fisher.

Fisher filmed her husband doing some bicep curls with heavy 28lb dumbells.

She explained in the caption that the 48-year-old “worked so hard” to transform his body for his latest role in the Netflix drama “The Spy” for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

“He worked so hard transforming for his role in The Spy- not just getting rid of his dad-bod (see video) but learning three dialects, including Syrian and living in Casablanca, mainly in character for 4 months while shooting,” Fisher wrote.

The show, based on a true story, saw Baron Cohen take on Israel’s most prominent spy Eli Cohen who infiltrated the Syrian government in the 1960s.

But fans and fellow Hollywood stars seemed to be a little more impressed by the British actor’s new ripped body.

Mindy Kaling wrote: “great now I’m turned on,” and Chelsea Handler commented: “It’s important for us all to realize that Sascha is indeed hot.”

caption Sacha Baron Cohen as his most famous character, Borat. source 20th Century Fox

Baron Cohen and Fisher, who wed back in 2010, celebrated their 18-year anniversary last Sunday.

