Sacha Baron Cohen satirically described Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a ‘naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda’

caption Sacha Baron Cohen at the 2020 Golden Globes. source Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

While presenting at the Golden Globes, the actor Sacha Baron Cohen made a jab at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Baron Cohen called Zuckerberg a “naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends.”

In November, Baron Cohen made a speech at the Anti-Defamation League sharply criticizing Zuckerberg for the hate speech that proliferates on Facebook.

The actor Sacha Baron Cohen took the opportunity while presenting at the Golden Globes to take a swipe at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Baron Cohen was introducing “Jojo Rabbit,” a satire about Nazi Germany as seen through the eyes of a 10-year-old boy in the Hitler Youth that was up for two Golden Globes.

“The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg,” Baron Cohen said.

“Sorry this is an old intro for ‘The Social Network,'” he joked before going on to introduce “Jojo Rabbit.”

In November, Baron Cohen launched a scathing attack on moguls of big tech companies during a speech at the Anti-Defamation League. He criticized Zuckerberg in particular, accusing Facebook of facilitating the spread of hate speech and conspiracy theories.

In his ADL speech, Baron Cohen accused Zuckerberg of using a skewed definition of freedom of speech to justify allowing hate speech – including Holocaust denial – on Facebook. He also blasted Facebook’s decision to exempt political ads from fact-checks.

Baron Cohen characterized the behavior of tech CEOs like Zuckerberg as a kind of “ideological imperialism.”