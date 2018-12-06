I tried a lamp that’s supposed to make you feel happy in the winter, but I didn’t notice any change

caption Me and my lamp. source INSIDER/Gabbi Shaw

SAD lamps – or light therapy boxes – are said to treat seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

The light, which mimics outdoor light, claims to help combat your body’s lack of serotonin due to no sunlight, and to help your body get used to waking up in the morning with no natural light.

I used a SAD lamp every day for a month. Since I don’t have SAD, I didn’t notice a big change in my mood, but I did appreciate the natural light source in my morning routine.

SAD lamps (or light therapy boxes), a form of light therapy meant to combat seasonal depression by mimicking sunlight, are all the rage right now. One even appeared in an episode of “Broad City.” But do they actually work? The jury is still out.

I, like most people, can sometimes feel a bit down during the endless gray days of a New York City winter. I wake up before the sun rises, and I leave my office after the sun sets. I don’t get a lot of time to soak up vitamin D.

Even though I don’t have Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), I decided to use a SAD lamp for a month to see if it would improve my mood.

If you do want to try out a SAD lamp and you do have SAD, you should definitely reach out to a medical professional first. Light therapy doesn’t work for everyone and has been found to induce mania in some people with bipolar disorder, or interact negatively with certain medications.