Disappointing photos show what it’s really like to go on a safari

- Safaris may look like remote wilderness adventures in photos, but they can be full of tourists.
- Sometimes, animals get a little too close for comfort, while others may be less exotic than expected.
Going on a safari is about embracing the unknown and appreciating the beauty of wildlife. Even when things go wrong.
Here’s how the expectation of going on a safari can differ from the reality.
You might think that your vehicle will be the only car for miles…
It’s an epic trip for people who love adventure.
But chances are you’ll have company.
You might drive by animals like giraffes in their element.
Two rare white giraffes were spotted in Kenya in 2017.
Or more tourists.
Tourists have been known to do some awful things.
There’s something majestic about kicking up dust along dirt roads in the wilderness.
Some of the best roads to drive around the world aren’t paved.
Not every safari is so rustic.
Seeing a lion in the wild is every safari-goer’s dream.
Encounters with wildlife can be dangerous.
But sometimes, depending on where you are, domesticated animals wander along the route.
Better than getting chased by cheetahs.
You want to get as close to these majestic creatures as possible…
But sometimes they’ll get closer than you’d like.
Sometimes the wild animals you’re watching get a little too close for comfort. There have been numerous reports of tourists getting injured or even killed by animals on safaris.
You may get lucky and catch cute animals cuddling.
But you may also see things you wish you hadn’t.
Remember, you’re in their natural habitat.
A safari is a great opportunity to capture photos of wildlife.
The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards capture hilarious photos of animals.
If you can get the other tourists out of frame.
“Bored tourists” also make fascinating photographic subjects.
Some safaris stop at waterfalls and swimming holes.
Everyone should jump into a swimming hole at least once.
But these are popular for a reason.
In Dubai, desert safaris take thrill-seekers through sand dunes.
But the sand creates a difficult terrain for driving.
One man fell into a well while seeking help after his vehicle became stuck in the sand on a desert safari in Abu Dhabi, according to Gulf News.
