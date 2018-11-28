Disappointing photos show what it’s really like to go on a safari

caption Safaris aren’t always as perfect as they seem. source Andrzej Kubik/Shutterstock, Simone Roda/Flickr

Safaris may look like remote wilderness adventures in photos, but they can be full of tourists.

Sometimes, animals get a little too close for comfort, while others may be less exotic than expected.

Going on a safari is about embracing the unknown and appreciating the beauty of wildlife. Even when things go wrong.

Here’s how the expectation of going on a safari can differ from the reality.

You might think that your vehicle will be the only car for miles…

caption Encountering zebras on a safari. source Nick Fox/Shutterstock

It’s an epic trip for people who love adventure.

But chances are you’ll have company.

caption A traffic jam. source David Precious/Flickr

You might drive by animals like giraffes in their element.

caption Giraffes in the wild. source Delbars/Shutterstock

Two rare white giraffes were spotted in Kenya in 2017.

Or more tourists.

caption A crowded safari. source Simone Roda/Flickr

Tourists have been known to do some awful things.

There’s something majestic about kicking up dust along dirt roads in the wilderness.

caption Driving on dirt roads. source Andrzej Kubik/Shutterstock

Not every safari is so rustic.

caption A safari parade. source Britrob/Flickr

Seeing a lion in the wild is every safari-goer’s dream.

caption A lion walks in front of safari vehicles. source Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock

Encounters with wildlife can be dangerous.

But sometimes, depending on where you are, domesticated animals wander along the route.

caption A cow on a safari. source Michael Gaylard/Flickr

You want to get as close to these majestic creatures as possible…

caption A leopard in Sri Lanka. source Amateur007 / Shutterstock

But sometimes they’ll get closer than you’d like.

caption A cheetah jumps on a car. source Youtube/DoRaLiWi

Sometimes the wild animals you’re watching get a little too close for comfort. There have been numerous reports of tourists getting injured or even killed by animals on safaris.

You may get lucky and catch cute animals cuddling.

caption A lion and its cub. source Shutterstock

But you may also see things you wish you hadn’t.

caption A lion eating a bird. source Reinhard Krause/Reuters

Remember, you’re in their natural habitat.

A safari is a great opportunity to capture photos of wildlife.

caption Photographing wildlife. source ACALU Studio/Shutterstock

If you can get the other tourists out of frame.

caption Tourists on a safari. source JULIAN MASON/Flickr

Some safaris stop at waterfalls and swimming holes.

caption Isalo National Park in Madagascar. source LouieLea/Shutterstock

But these are popular for a reason.

caption People visit a waterfall on a safari. source Son of Groucho/Flickr

In Dubai, desert safaris take thrill-seekers through sand dunes.

caption On a safari in Dubai. source Victor Maschek/Shutterstock

But the sand creates a difficult terrain for driving.

caption Stuck in the sand. source Rob Young/Flickr

One man fell into a well while seeking help after his vehicle became stuck in the sand on a desert safari in Abu Dhabi, according to Gulf News.

