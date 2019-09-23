Take a tour of this super luxurious billionaire bunker in Poland that claims to be the world’s first zombie-proof house

caption The Safe House behind its thick, concrete walls. source KWK Promes

The Safe House outside of Warsaw, Poland, is a home with moving concrete walls and metal shutters that turn it into a doorless, windowless fortress.

The property is also surrounded by a concrete wall.

The bunker was designed by Polish architect Robert Konieczny of KWK Promes.

If nuclear war, climate change, or zombie apocalypse doomsday predictions keep you up at night, here’s a real estate investment you may want to consider.

It’s a gigantic concrete monolith on the outskirts of Warsaw, Poland, with sliding exterior walls and an aluminum rolldown gate made by a company that normally supplies shipyards, according to the website of Polish architecture firm KWK Promes.

The home was built for clients whose “top priority was to gain the feeling of maximum security in their future house,” the website says.

Take a look inside.

The Safe House appears to be a solid concrete steel block from the outside.

caption The Safe House fully engaged. source KWK Promes

The house took three years to build and was completed in 2008.

As if the compound wasn’t secure enough, the home is also surrounded by seven-foot-high sliding walls.

caption Walls surrounding The Safe House. source KWK Promes

The walls can be electronically sealed.

The concrete slabs open to expose windows, and an aluminum grate rises to let sunlight in.

caption Moving panels reveal windows. source KWK Promes

It can transform from sealed fortress to inviting home with just a few quick maneuvers.

When the walls and shutters retract, the revealed structure looks more like a modern home.

caption The Safe House opened. source KWK Promes

“When it shrinks you can say it’s ugly, it’s a block,” architect Robert Konieczny previously told Insider. “But when it opens, it becomes a friendly, nice, interesting building.”

The sliding aluminum gate doubles as a movie screen.

caption A home and an entertainment system. source KWK Promes

A drawbridge leads to a roof terrace above the pool.

caption The Safe House’s drawbridge in motion. source KWK Promes

The bridge retracts into the surrounding concrete. For security purposes, the only available entrance to the house is the front door.

The swimming pool can also be enclosed in giant metal walls in case of a zombie apocalypse.

caption The enclosed pool. source KWK Promes

In the event of an apocalypse, residents will still be able to take a dip in the pool.

It may be made of concrete, but the interior is light and airy.

caption Inside the Safe House. source KWK Promes

The interior was designed by Magdalena Radaloowicz-Zadrzyński. Who knew zombie-proof homes could look so good?