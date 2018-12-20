These are the safest cars for 2019

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
-
  • The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released on Wednesday its picks for the safest cars from model year 2019.
  • Thirty vehicles received the organization’s highest designation, “top safety pick+.”
  • Subaru had more vehicles receive a “top safety pick+” rating than any other brand.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released on Wednesday its picks for the safest cars from model year 2019. The organization gave 57 vehicles its “top safety pick” designation. Of those vehicles, 30 were included in the organization’s highest tier, “top safety pick+.”

To earn “top safety pick+,” a vehicle must perform well in a variety of crash tests. The vehicle must receive a “good” rating in tests related to its front, side, roof, and head restraints, an “advanced” or “superior” rating for front crash prevention and a “good” rating for its headlights.

These are the 30 safest vehicles for model year 2019, according to the IIHS.

Honda Insight

Honda

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai

Kia Forte

Kia

Kia Niro

Kia

Kia Niro plug-in hybrid

Kia

Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru

Subaru Impreza

Subaru

Subaru Impreza wagon

Subaru

Subaru WRX

Subaru

Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai

Kia Optima

Kia

Subaru Legacy

Subaru

Subaru Outback

Subaru

Toyota Camry

Toyota

Genesis G70

Genesis

Lexus ES 350

Lexus

Toyota Avalon

Toyota

BMW 5 Series

BMW

Genesis G80

Genesis

Genesis G90

Genesis

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai

Mazda CX-5

Mazda

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

Kia Sorento

Kia

Subaru Ascent

Subaru

Acura RDX

Acura

BMW X3

BMW

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz