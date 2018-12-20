These are the safest cars for 2019

caption BMW X3 source BMW

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released on Wednesday its picks for the safest cars from model year 2019.

Subaru had more vehicles receive a “top safety pick+” rating than any other brand.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released on Wednesday its picks for the safest cars from model year 2019. The organization gave 57 vehicles its “top safety pick” designation. Of those vehicles, 30 were included in the organization’s highest tier, “top safety pick+.”

To earn “top safety pick+,” a vehicle must perform well in a variety of crash tests. The vehicle must receive a “good” rating in tests related to its front, side, roof, and head restraints, an “advanced” or “superior” rating for front crash prevention and a “good” rating for its headlights.

These are the 30 safest vehicles for model year 2019, according to the IIHS.

Honda Insight

Hyundai Elantra

Kia Forte

Kia Niro

Kia Niro plug-in hybrid

Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Impreza

Subaru Impreza wagon

Subaru WRX

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Optima

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Genesis G70

Lexus ES 350

Toyota Avalon

BMW 5 Series

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Hyundai Kona

Mazda CX-5

Hyundai Santa Fe

Kia Sorento

Subaru Ascent

Acura RDX

BMW X3

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLE