These are the safest cars for 2019

- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released on Wednesday its picks for the safest cars from model year 2019.
- Thirty vehicles received the organization’s highest designation, “top safety pick+.”
- Subaru had more vehicles receive a “top safety pick+” rating than any other brand.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released on Wednesday its picks for the safest cars from model year 2019. The organization gave 57 vehicles its “top safety pick” designation. Of those vehicles, 30 were included in the organization’s highest tier, “top safety pick+.”
To earn “top safety pick+,” a vehicle must perform well in a variety of crash tests. The vehicle must receive a “good” rating in tests related to its front, side, roof, and head restraints, an “advanced” or “superior” rating for front crash prevention and a “good” rating for its headlights.
These are the 30 safest vehicles for model year 2019, according to the IIHS.
Honda Insight
Hyundai Elantra
Kia Forte
Kia Niro
Kia Niro plug-in hybrid
Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru Impreza
Subaru Impreza wagon
Subaru WRX
Hyundai Sonata
Kia Optima
Subaru Legacy
Subaru Outback
Toyota Camry
Genesis G70
Lexus ES 350
Toyota Avalon
BMW 5 Series
Genesis G80
Genesis G90
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Hyundai Kona
Mazda CX-5
Hyundai Santa Fe
Kia Sorento
Subaru Ascent
Acura RDX
BMW X3
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLE
