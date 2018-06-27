The 31 safest countries in the world

The Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest. Hungary is the world's 17th safest nation, according to the Peace Index.

The Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest. Hungary is the world's 17th safest nation, according to the Peace Index.
Andrew Shiva/Wikipedia, via Wikimedia Commons

The think tank Institute for Economics and Peace this published the Global Peace Index 2018, which ranks major nations around the world by how safe they are.

The report ranked 163 countries based on how peaceful they are. The ranking is determined by 23 factors, which include murder rate, political terror, and deaths from internal conflict.

For an 11th consecutive year, the tiny northern European nation of Iceland was ranked as the world’s safest place. Home to around 300,000 people, Iceland’s crime rate is minuscule, with just 1.8 murders per 100,000 people annually. That’s around one-third the murder rate in the USA.

Most countries high up on the Peace Index were western, although a handful of developed economies in Asia, as well as small island nations, made the ranking.

The Peace Index ranks countries from high to low, so the lower the number, the safer the country. Check out the list below.

31. Latvia — 1.689

Roman Babakin / Shutterstock

30. Spain — 1.678

DFLC Prints / Shutterstock

29. Botswana — 1.659

Flickr/Ross Huggett

28. Chile — 1.649

f11photo/Shutterstock

27. Croatia — 1.639

Wikimedia Commons

26. Bulgaria — 1.635

Boryana Manzurova/Shutterstock

25. Malaysia — 1.619

Elizaveta Galitckaia/Shutterstock

24. Romania — 1.596

23. The Netherlands — 1.574

Farmer Piet Warmerdam picks up a yellow tulip from a red flower field as its growth could damage the rest, in Den Helderin, Netherlands.
Reuters/Cris Toala Olivares

22. Slovakia — 1.568

Marc Ryckaert / Wikimedia Commons

21. Belgium — 1.560

Greg Sandoval/Business Insider

20. Mauritius — 1.548

hessbeck/Shutterstock

19. Bhutan — 1.545

Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

T17. Hungary — 1.531

T17. Germany — 1.531

Pixabay

16. Norway — 1.519

Reuters

15. Finland — 1.506

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

14. Sweden — 1.502

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

13. Australia — 1.435

Flickr via respres

12. Switzerland — 1.407

A flag thrower looks on as alphorn players prepare to perform on July 28, 2013 in Nendaz, Switzerland. The Swiss folkloric wooden wind instrument was used in most mountainous regions of Europe by mountain dwellers as signal instruments.
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

11. Slovenia — 1.396

Shutterstock/lukaszimilena

10. Ireland — 1.393

People wear Shamrock suits on St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2018.
REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

9. Japan — 1.391

Gene Kim

8. Singapore — 1.382

Marina Bay Sands
Wikimedia Commons

7. Czech Republic — 1.381

Photoillustrator/Shutterstock

6. Canada — 1.372

5. Denmark — 1.353

A supporter is seen during the men's Handball European Championship final match between Denmark and France in Herning January 26, 2014.
REUTERS/Claus Fisker/Scanpix Denmark

4. Portugal — 1.318

Getty Images

3. Austria — 1.274

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

2. New Zealand — 1.192

Dianne Manson / Stringer / Getty Images

1. Iceland — 1.096

Wow Air