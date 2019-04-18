The safest countries in the world for women

caption Women at Sydney’s famous Bondi beach watch a volleyball match. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Australia is the safest country in the world for women, according to data the consultancy New World Wealth released in its 2019 Global Wealth Migration Review.

Australia has earned the top spot for women’s safety for the second year in a row, followed by Malta, Iceland, New Zealand, and Canada.

Many of those countries are also popular destinations for individuals with a net worth of over $1 million, according to the report, and have experienced strong wealth growth in the last 20 years.

The top five safest countries in the world for women are:

1. Australia

2. Malta

3. Iceland

4. New Zealand

5. Canada

“Woman safety is one of the best ways to gauge a country’s long-term wealth growth potential, with a correlation of over 90% between historic wealth growth and woman safety levels,” the report explained.

“This means that wealth growth is boosted by strong levels of woman safety in a country,” the report continued.

Out of 195 countries, the report said only 58 had reasonably reliable crime statistics. Countries with unreliable crime statistics were excluded from the top five.

Results were based on the percentage of each country’s population that has been a victim of crimes related to rape, slavery, human trafficking, and general assaults on women, over the past year.

Most of the countries in the top five are also popular destinations for high net worth individuals, or people with a net worth of over $1 million, according to the report. Most of the countries listed have also experienced strong wealth growth in the last 20 years.

Major European cities, like London and Paris, have seen a decline in women’s safety in the last few years, it added.

The index also highlighted the safest countries in different regions around the world:

Europe: Malta, Monaco, Iceland, Switzerland

Asia Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea

Africa: Mauritius, Botswana, Namibia

Americas: USA, Canada

Several recent studies also placed Australia in top ranks related to wealth and safety.

The Global Peace Index 2018, which ranks major nations around the world by how safe they are, named Australia the 13th safest country in the world in June.

Credit Suisse also named Australia as the country with the wealthiest people in the world in its Global Wealth Report 2018.