The 20 safest SUVs for 2019

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released on Wednesday its picks for the safest cars from model year 2019. The organization gave 20 SUVs its “top safety pick” designation. Of those vehicles, nine were included in the organization’s highest tier, “top safety pick+.”

To earn “top safety pick+,” a vehicle must perform well in a variety of crash tests. The vehicle must receive a “good” rating in tests related to its front, side, roof, and head restraints, an “advanced” or “superior” rating for front crash prevention and a “good” rating for its headlights. (The requirements to earn “top safety pick” are similar, though the vehicle can receive an “acceptable” rating for a test involving its front passenger-side small overlap and an “acceptable” rating for its headlights.)

Hyundai had four SUVs on the list, more than any other automaker. Honda and Mazda each landed three SUVs on the list.

These are the 20 safest SUVs for model year 2019, according to the IIHS.

BMW X2 — Top Safety Pick

source BMW

Honda CR-V — Top Safety Pick

source Honda

Hyundai Kona — Top Safety Pick+

source Hyundai

Hyundai Tucson — Top Safety Pick

source Hyundai

Mazda CX-3

source Mazda

Mazda CX-5 — Top Safety Pick+

source Mazda

Mitsubishi Outlander — Top Safety Pick

caption The plug-in hybrid version of the Outlander is pictured above. source Mitsubishi

Subaru Forester — Top Safety Pick

source Subaru

Honda Pilot — Top Safety Pick

source Honda

Hyundai Santa Fe — Top Safety Pick+

source Hyundai

Hyundai Santa Fe XL — Top Safety Pick

source Hyundai

Kia Sorento — Top Safety Pick+

source Kia

Mazda CX-9 — Top Safety Pick

source Mazda

Nissan Pathfinder — Top Safety Pick

source Nissan

Subaru Ascent — Top Safety Pick+

source Subaru

Toyota Highlander — Top Safety Pick

source Toyota

Acura RDX — Top Safety Pick+

source Acura

BMW X3 — Top Safety Pick+

source BMW

Mercedes-Benz GLC — Top Safety Pick+

source Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz GLE — Top Safety Pick+