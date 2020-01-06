YouTuber Safiya Nygaard’s wedding vlog is full of internet easter eggs like a table of famous influencers at her reception

caption Three popular YouTubers and their partners were invited to Nygaard’s wedding. source Screenshot YouTube/Safiya Nygaard

YouTubers Safiya Nygaard and Tyler Williams have spent the last year documenting their engagement and wedding planning, and the two finally uploaded the vlog of their ceremony and reception.

The wedding included several Easter eggs referencing different viral videos the two created on Nygaard’s popular YouTube channel, and some of the guests were other famous YouTubers.

Here’s how Nygaard used her channel as an inspiration for elements of her wedding outfit, ceremony, and guest list.

Safiya Nygaard’s wedding vlog of her marriage to longtime boyfriend and YouTubed collaborator Tyler Williams shot to the top of the platform’s trending page on Monday. Viewers have been watching the couple plan their ceremony and reception for the past year, ever since Williams proposed at Disney Land.

In the vlog, Nygaard included several Easter eggs relating to her channel that influenced the look she wore at the wedding (and the complementary look at the reception), the ceremony, and even the guest list, which included other famous YouTubers.

A table of YouTubers at the wedding reception included Shane Dawson, Jenna Marbles, and Cristine from ‘Simply Nailogical.’

caption Jenna “Marbles” Mourey could be spotted in Cristine Rotenberg’s vlog for her “Simply Not Logical” channel. source Screenshot YouTube/Simply Not Logical

Nygaard and Williams invited some of the YouTubers they’ve collaborated with and become friends with over the past few years, and all of them sat at a table together for the reception.

The list includes Jenna Marbles (real name Jenna Mourey), her boyfriend and fellow YouTuber Julian Solomita, Shane Dawson, his fiancé Ryland Adams, Cristine Rotenberg (known for her channel “Simply Nailogical”), and her boyfriend Ben Mazowita.

Rotenberg also did Nygaard’s nails for her wedding.

caption Rotenberg gave Nygaard a set of purple nails for her wedding. source Screenshot YouTube/Simply Not Logical

Rotenberg uploaded her own vlog of the wedding to “Simply Not Logical,” vlog channel, and it included a behind-the-scenes look of the nail-painting process the day before the wedding.

Nygaard and Rotenberg have collaborated multiple times before, and Nygaard asked her friend to do her nails for the big day. She went with a patterned purple look.

Nygaard and Williams lit a unity candle they made from one of their ‘franken-‘ creation YouTube videos.

caption Nygaard and Williams lit a unity candle made from the same wax they created in a viral video. source Screenshot YouTube/Safiya Nygaard

Some of Nygaard’s most popular YouTube videos are her “Franken” concoctions. What started as the “bad makeup science” series, where Nygaard melted together lipsticks and just about every other type of makeup, became a long-running theme on her channel.

Last year, Nygaard melted together every candle from Bath & Body Works to create a “Franken” candle that smelled pretty dominantly of blueberry pancakes. At the ceremony, she and Williams revealed they saved some of the wax from the experiment to do a unity candle.

The featured cocktail at the wedding was inspired by the pair’s cat, Crusty.

caption The Crusty the cat-inspired cocktail at Nygaard’s wedding was an espresso martini. source Screenshot YouTube/Safiya Nygaard

Besides Nygaard and Williams, the other star of the pair’s channel just might be their cat, Crusty. As Nygaard explained in the vlog, Crusty wouldn’t have enjoyed the wedding experience, but the two involved him anyways in the creation of their specialty cocktail.

The Crusty-inspired drink was an espresso martini that Williams described as a classier Four Loko that was brown, like the cat, as well as caffeinated.

Nygaard wore the wedding dresses that she previously featured on her channel.

caption Nygaard walked her viewers through the process of getting a custom wedding dress with her favorite style of bat sleeves. source Screenshot YouTube/Safiya Nygaard

In the lead-up to the wedding, Nygaard did a video inspired by TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress,” which she jokingly referred to as “Say Sure to the Frock.”

In it, she visited an independent wedding boutique and tried out several styles. A lover of all things black, Nygaard also picked out a black dress to swap into for the reception. Her custom white frock had her favorite style of long, hanging sleeves, which she lovingly terms “bat” sleeves.

And she also wore the lipstick collaboration she made with ColourPop Cosmetics in honor of one of her most viral videos.

caption Nygaard used her “Franken”-lipstick collection with ColourPop in shades Bikini Bottom and Fred. source Screenshot YouTube/Safiya Nygaard

For her makeup, Nygaard also used lipsticks from her collection with ColourPop Cosmetics, which was inspired by her viral lipstick melting video.

During the ceremony, Nygaard wore the nude shade Bikini Bottom that was also inspired by her video where she melted all her nude lipsticks together. For the reception, she wore the red shade called Fred.