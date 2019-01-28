Timothée Chalamet was caught reading at the SAG Awards, and people are enraptured by it

caption Timothee Chalamet and Christian Bale at the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 27. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner

A photo of Timothée Chalamet reading his program during Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards is making a buzz on social media.

People are appreciating the moment and relating to the actor.

And for those who didn’t realize it was the SAG Awards program, some are offering their theories for what he’s reading.

The “Beautiful Boy” actor was seen reading the night’s details while the other actors, including Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, were attentively watching the SAG Awards stage Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

One person was quick to express that they related to Chalamet.

I related to Chalamet quietly reading the program during the opening monologue of the SAGs… pic.twitter.com/oRNASBVQXA — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) January 28, 2019

Others appreciated the actor for delivering a prized moment during the two-hour awards broadcast.

purest moment of #SAGAwards thus far is definitely timothee chalamet reading the program pic.twitter.com/UNcPGCg4mT — Alex Friedman (@kosherhotdogz) January 28, 2019

harry styles eating orange at the vmas vs timothée chalamet reading at the sag awards we love confused kings parallels pic.twitter.com/nPIcJr7VzW — kay (@rubbrsouls) January 28, 2019

Some people didn’t know Chalamet was reading a program, so they expressed their curiosity or gave their theories for what Chalamet was perusing.

Timothée Chalamet reading How To Burn Them All at another award function is the kind of bde we all need. pic.twitter.com/DyhsjwCUO2 — پرنالی |maayoos meena (@kabhiinahiin) January 28, 2019

In a perfect world, Timothée Chalamet would be reading the script for the Call Me By Your Name sequel. https://t.co/WqlIlACzO1 — ???????????????????? ℝ???????????????????????? ℙ ????️‍???? (@DavidRP91) January 28, 2019

Chalamet was nominated for his supporting role in “Beautiful Boy.” The award ultimately went to Mahershala Ali for “Green Book.”

