We’re announcing the launch of SÁGA, a strategic overhaul of our audience-data platform and the latest sign of our commitment to smartly leverage data for our audience and business partners.

SÁGA is a valuable tool that helps Insider Inc. fulfill its mission of informing and inspiring the digital generation by providing them with the news and stories they need and want to know about.

Data is at the center of how we do it.

We are excited to offer SÁGA to our partners. Mobile, scalable, and global, SÁGA is a unique offering that sheds light on discrete audiences without relying on personally identifiable information.

SÁGA yields powerful first-party insights that enable marketers to engage with the right consumers. This knowledge is based on what consumers tell us by their behavior and the actions they take on our sites – rather than by who they are.

Our new data platform is a win-win for our advertisers and for our audience. Advertisers get optimal ROI that achieves their marketing objectives. Our readers see ads and content that are of more interest to them – without having to give up their privacy.

SÁGA has three primary capabilities. SÁGA Audience uses first-party data to connect marketers with the consumers they want to reach. SÁGA Inform shapes campaigns based on content that strongly resonates with our audience. And SÁGA Insights provides valuable information about consumer preferences that lead to more robust marketing campaigns.

SÁGA Audience analyzes historical first-party audience behavior to connect marketers with the right audience, using discrete datasets that illustrate audience preferences. These powerful insights inform how marketers create and target their ad campaigns. SÁGA Audience delivers optimal solutions to advertisers and enhances the experience of our audience. At the same time, SÁGA Audience prioritizes consumer privacy.

SÁGA Inform is the heart of our data platform and puts our audience knowledge into practice. It provides actionable insights about audience segments that marketers integrate to maximize their campaigns.

SÁGA Insights provides real-time first-party insights that drive campaigns and help marketers create powerful programs. These insights are especially useful in the mobile world, where so much content is consumed and where third-party cookies are ineffective.

We believe that SÁGA is a unique publishing solution. It’s made possible by our ability to offer data at scale. The platform also captures our large and hard-to-reach mobile audience.

SÁGA is designed to get better over time, with data that doesn’t expire. Better and more robust insights make for more effective marketing campaigns, which creates a positive feedback loop that greatly benefits both our marketing partners and our audience.

Why the name SÁGA? SÁGA is named after the Norse goddess of history and storytelling. Insider Inc.’s first tech platform was named Viking, and the company’s first boardroom was named Thor. We thought it was high time to honor some of the female figures helping to forge the new way forward in our industry.