The newly reopened Sahara Las Vegas boasts renovated rooms and easy access to the Strip and Convention Center — here’s what under $50 per night buys you

The Las Vegas hotel formerly known as SLS has reopened, rebranded as the Sahara Las Vegas, a new iteration of the Las Vegas icon from the ’50s.

Located just off the Las Vegas Strip at the north end, the four-star Sahara is incredibly convenient to the Las Vegas Convention Center, making it one of the best hotels for events such as CES.

With rooms starting under $50 nightly, Sahara is an excellent value for anyone seeking a great deal in Las Vegas. I spent a night in a Marra King room and wouldn’t hesitate to book again.

I’m a longtime frequent traveler to Las Vegas for my own work commitments, but I also come to town once a year as a tagalong to my husband’s annual industry trade show.

I’m a Type A travel booker and am most comfortable choosing my own hotel that I’ve personally vetted. I have plenty of favorites in Vegas and I know what I like.

But on these yearly visits, I make an exception and go along with what my husband books, dictated by proximity to the Las Vegas Convention Center. It’s a leap of faith for me, but I’ve gotten to try new things as a result, and it’s paid off.

In the past, we’ve stayed at the cool SLS Las Vegas, located slightly off the Strip at the northern end. For context, the SLS opened in 2014 after a $400 million-plus overhaul of the property formerly known as the Sahara, a Las Vegas icon dating back to 1952.

Last year, the property was sold to the Meruelo Group, which returned to the building’s roots and renamed it Sahara Las Vegas. Since the sale, the property’s undergone a $150 million revamp, including an updated casino, renovated hotel rooms, suites and corridors, an upgraded spa, and new hotel lobby.

So, joining my husband again for his trade show this November when he chose the new Sahara, I was eager to compare how the newest iteration compared to the prior SLS brand.

In short, the decor is now less cheeky and differentiated, but it’s comfortable and feels fresh. It’s, of course, convenient to the Las Vegas Convention Center for showgoers, and boasts an exceedingly accessible price point with rates well under $100, or even much less than that. Prices start as low as $42 in slow seasons, based on dates and availability. I even spotted nightly rates of $59 for the wildly popular CES tech show, proving you can still find an excellent deal in periods of higher demand.

The crazy-good prices admittedly draw a diverse crowd. I saw plenty of families and other ordinary leisure travelers, likely seeking a lower rate than the more lavish on-Strip hotels, as well as business travelers seeking convenience to the convention center.

The Sahara is a four-star property you should have on your radar, whether you’re a conventioneer or a just-plain deal hunter.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Sahara Las Vegas.

The gleaming new reception desk at the Sahara Las Vegas

My husband came to town before me, so I arrived at the Sahara solo by rideshare. I found just one person in front of me in line at an expansive reception desk, clearly gleaming with a new marble and mosaic tile floor. The updated look was a melange of gold, neutrals, and jewel tones, which curated an overall elegant feel.

Check-in was slightly complicated by the fact that my name was not successfully added to my husband’s reservation, though he assured me that he’d watched the desk agent do it the night before.

Thankfully, this didn’t prove a significant problem because the agent was able to easily reach my husband at the trade show on his mobile phone to add my name. After that, I was able to quickly get a key. In the few moments that this process took, the line grew significantly behind me. I was pleased to have beaten an apparent rush.

The crowd was made up of Vegas revelers of all ages, business travelers, and somewhat surprisingly, many airline crew members. In fact, there was a sign for a dedicated check-in station for airline crew as they are apparent regulars on the property.

caption A Marra King room at Sahara Las Vegas is the entry-level offering. source Alesandra Dubin

Our accommodation was a one-king room that we actually booked before the official name change from the SLS. Now it’s dubbed a Marra King, and is the standard, entry-level room offering st Sahara Las Vegas.

It had a roomy 360 square feet, a work desk, and some additional seating with a plush couch and chair. It cost a scant $267 for the full three-night stay, or, just $89 per night including taxes and fees.

Now that we’re further into the winter season, a quick online search revealed prices ranging from $42 to $59 per night when booked even just a week out.

The room was simple. It was not like some of the lavish suites I’ve stayed at in higher-tier Strip hotels. But it was comfortable, and again, felt completely updated. Light switches illuminated the perimeters of mirrors around the room, for a sleek, angular effect.

The bed was simply appointed, and was plenty comfortable, offering a surprisingly good night’s sleep after late nights out on the town.

caption The bathroom in our Sahara guest room, complete with dice art. source Alesandra Dubin

Furnishings were primarily white with black accents, for a clean and graphic look. Backing the bed was a black-and-white photo of a throng of concertgoers, and in the bathroom, a line art representation of dice was emblazoned an accent wall. The art made the otherwise standard bathroom feel sleek.

Although the room was comfortable, I found the Internet spotty throughout the stay, which is potentially problematic for a working trip.

caption A lobby-level lounge at Sahara Las Vegas source Alesandra Dubin

I arrived hungry and had lunch at the on-site fast-casual restaurant, Uno Mas Street Tacos, which pleasantly surprised me with its array of tasty vegetarian and vegan selections.

The following day, we ate hearty breakfasts at Northside Cafe, an excellent option for coating the stomach after a cocktail-filled night. Plates were ordinary but large portions.

Other on-site restaurants included Bazaar Meat from James Beard award-winning chef José Andrés, named among the “most baller restaurants in Las Vegas” by Business Insider. Plus, there’s the contemporary American spot Bella Bistro, and the new Casbar lounge within the casino.

Overall, the sprawling resort and casino has 1,615 guest rooms and suites over three towers, plus 95,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. There are three resort pools, including two on the rooftop. It also houses the Blanc de Blanc Theatre, a live entertainment venue.

And yes, there’s a huge casino, with over 60,000 square feet to house about 500 slot and video poker machines, and more than 50 table games.

Sahara is located at the northern end of the Strip, just a few minutes’ ride from the Las Vegas Convention Center. If you’re wearing comfortable shoes and not carrying bags, get your steps in and walk instead, in about 20 minutes.

Another short ride or walk away is the Fashion Show Mall with various dining and, as expected, high-end shopping.

The hotel is also near the northernmost station of Las Vegas’ monorail, for quick transportation along the Strip, all the way down to the MGM Grand.

Overall, Trip Advisor gives Sahara a walkability score of 96 out of 100, making it a good bet for both business and entertainment destinations on foot.

With nearly 1,100 reviews on Trip Advisor, the Sahara averages a “very good” 4.0 rating of a possible 5.

Although the hotel is large by almost all standards, it’s still on a more human scale than some other massive Vegas properties, and reviewers appreciate that.

“Casino is beautiful with the new renovations,” one noted. “Drink service is amazing. Half the casinos on the strip, you can’t even find a server to get a drink. At the Sahara they are constantly coming around … Everything is quick and convenient. Five minutes to check-in. Five minutes to get from your room to the pool. Five minutes to run down in the morning and get coffee and go back to your room.”

Others appreciated that the hotel’s convenient location is still a bit apart from the madness on the Strip. “Since it’s on the upper end of the Strip, it’s not crazy busy. You can visit the craziness anytime, but this is a great hotel if you want uninterrupted sleep.”

Some reviewers visiting around the same time of my stay, however, felt inconvenienced by the ongoing construction during the revamp. I regarded it as more of an aesthetic ding than a logistical hassle.

“From check-in to the rooms was a quite a walk due to remodeling in the lobby … The work being done around the elevators caused long lines and delays getting on and off,” a reviewer noted, adding, “After our three-day stay and remodeling going on 24 hours a day, the lobby appeared to be finished.”

Who stays here: Business travelers seeking a convenient location that is close to the Las Vegas Convention Center. It also attracts visitors to Las Vegas of all stripes looking for a nice room with good value. Flight crews also frequent the Sahara on trips through town. All told, the Sahara welcomes the gamut of travelers, except perhaps, those seeking the higher level of luxury available at one of the Strip’s more opulent casino resorts.

We like: Gamblers who find themselves priced out of the tables on the Strip’s ritzier real estate will like the $5 minimum gaming tables, even on weekends.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The updated rooms and on-site food and beverage options are standout. Try Uno Mas for fast-casual Mexican, and don’t miss Bazaar Meat if you’re a carnivorous traveler with a penchant for restaurants backed by star chefs.

We think you should know: While comfortable and refreshed, the Sahara Las Vegas is not five-star luxury. It does not offer the same level of glam you’ll find at higher-rent resort-casino properties on the Las Vegas Strip, such as Wynn Las Vegas or the Cosmopolitan.

We’d do this differently next time: We primarily used taxis and rideshare for maximum efficiency during the visit, but next time, I’d try the monorail for a more unique way of getting around town. I’d also consider an upgraded room, considering the highly reasonable prices.

While the Sahara Las Vegas lacks the luxe grandeur of some other casino properties on the Las Vegas Strip, it’s more convenient for those needing a quick back-and-forth to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

It’s also much cheaper. With a price point starting under $50, the Sahara Las Vegas offers an excellent value for savvy travelers, whether your trip is for business or fun. And with recently updated rooms and public spaces, there’s no sacrifice on style or comfort.