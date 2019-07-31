Michael Thomas signed a record-breaking $100 million extension with the Saints, and it could be a good sign for other receivers holding out for a new deal

caption Michael Thomas signed a $100 million contract extension, making him the first non-quarterback offensive player to sign a $100 million deal. source Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Michael Thomas’ holdout ended on Wednesday when the New Orleans Saints signed him to a massive five-year, $100 million contract extension, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The deal tops Odell Beckham Jr.’s previous record-breaking five-year, $95 million extension, which he signed with the New York Giants in August 2018 before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Through Thomas’ first three seasons in the NFL, he has topped 1,000 yards each year. His biggest numbers came in 2018 when he recorded 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns.

He has the most catches through three seasons in NFL history with 321, which is substantially higher than the next players on the list Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., who each had 288. He has quickly become Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ most trusted target.

Thomas is the first non-quarterback offensive player to sign a $100 million contract, and with several other wide receivers looking for extensions on the market, it could be a good sign of what’s to come.

Stars set to sign a new contract want to take over the top spot

As one star signs a big contract, others at the same position want to make slightly more, creating a domino effect.

Thomas’ deal went beyond a slight increase from Beckham’s $18 million deal and instead is $2 million more at $20 million per year.

Other players may try to top the new record by negotiating for contracts at $20.5 million, $21 million, etc. until everyone on the market has signed a new contract.

One of the biggest names looking for an extension is Atlanta Falcon’s Julio Jones. Jones has ranked in the top three with most receiving yards for the past five seasons, leading the league twice in his career. He became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards in November 2018, doing so in 104 games.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has addressed negotiating a deal, saying he is confident the team and Jones will get one done.

Former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams said it was “downright disrespectful for Michael Thomas and Amari Cooper to be in the same breath as Julio Jones” on ESPN’s “Get Up.” He said he expects Jones to receive more than Thomas.

Jones told the Atlantic Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter that he won’t wait for other deals to be made.

“We are not in the same boat,” Jones said. “They got their own thing going on. I’ve got my thing going on. I am not waiting on Michael Thomas; I am not waiting on Amari Cooper.”

Jones had also previously told Ledbetter that Blank’s “word is gold” and that he trusts the two will get something done.

Dallas has multiple players looking for extensions

source Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is also said to be looking for a new contract, but like Jones, has also reported to camp.

“I just want to be here. I really haven’t been thinking about my contract situation,” Cooper told DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Eatman. “I don’t know why, but I want to be here running routes, catching balls from Dak [Prescott]. I think it’s necessary because I think it’s going to help me achieve what I want to achieve this season.”

Cooper’s agent Joel Segal is at Cowboys camp, according to Jori Epstein of USA Today.

The 2019-20 season will be Cooper’s first full season on the team after being traded to the Cowboys from the Oakland Raiders in the middle of last year. The 25-year-old has produced three 1,000-yard seasons.

He is on his fifth-year option and would need an extension or franchise tag to remain with the Cowboys for 2020.

Along with Cooper, the Cowboys also need to consider Dak Prescott’s future contract extension, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. They are also dealing with running back Ezekiel Elliot’s holdout, which will require them to make important decisions in the near future.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was also looking for a contract extension before going down with an ankle injury. He is expected to miss multiple regular-season games following surgery, according to Rapoport.

There is no doubt that more deals will be on the way, and chances are that Thomas’ record will only stand for so long. The question is who will take the top spot.