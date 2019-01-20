Saints fans in the Superdome wreaked havoc on the Rams’ offense, and none of the players could hear

caption Jared Goff did all he could to hear Sean McVay’s play calls. source via Fox/NFL

New Orleans Saints fans in the Superdome wreaked havoc on the Los Angeles Rams’ offense in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Saints head coach Sean Payton had told fans during the week to be loud early in the play clock to disrupt the communication between Sean McVay and Jared Goff. Fans listened.

Several times in the first half, Rams players could be seen holding their helmets to try and hear better and even had to get face to face to shout instructions to each other.

New Orleans Saints fans heard head coach Sean Payton’s pleas to make things difficult on the Los Angeles Rams offense.

Home crowds always try to make noise when the opponent’s offense is on the field, but Payton specifically asked Saints fans to be loudest from when the play clock began to 15 seconds, after which coaches can no longer talk to quarterbacks through the head sets.

Early in the NFC Championship, the Rams offense struggled mightily with the noise.

After the Rams’ first drive, which ended in an interception, cameras caught Jared Goff asking for the headset in his helmet to be reconfigured.

Later, Rams players on the offensive line were having to break from their formation to talk to each other.

As seen in the second video, running back C.J. Anderson was telling coaches he couldn’t hear anything.

Goff was also seen doing this quite frequently, trying to hear anything from the calls in the headset.

Several media members at the Superdome also noted how loud the stadium was.

#Saints crowd noise on that #Rams drive was the loudest I've heard in years. In any stadium. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 20, 2019

The noise in the Superdome is causing bottles of water in the press box to shake. Like the T-Rex in Jurassic Park. — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) January 20, 2019

Apparently, it was so loud that the building itself was coming apart.

Apparently part of the ceiling fell near the media workroom in the Super Dome after DeMario Davis’ interception. That’s how loud #Saints fans are right now. pic.twitter.com/jkv0vEJeYZ — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) January 20, 2019

The Super Bowl, of course, is played at a neutral site, but if the Saints make it there, having home field advantage in the first two rounds could prove to be a difference-maker.