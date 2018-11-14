The Saints won’t be able to wear their home jerseys against the Eagles because of a golf bet between their head coaches

caption Head coach Sean Payton may have lost the bet, but Saints fans won the chance to see their team rock the popular all-white color rush jerseys at home. source Elsa/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints’ Week 11 matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles Sunday will look a little bit different than every other game they have played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this season.

Thanks to a golfing bet struck between Saints head coach Sean Payton and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in March, New Orleans will be sporting their popular alternate color rush jerseys, while the Eagles will wear their typical green home jerseys.

???? COLOR RUSH ???? pic.twitter.com/RXxXnEDOy3 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 28, 2018

The coaches played a round of golf together while in Orlando, Florida for the NFL Annual Meeting. On the third hole, they struck up the bet that allowed the winner to choose the jerseys for Sunday’s contest. Pederson won and chose to rock the team’s home jerseys in the Big Easy. According to the New Orleans Advocate’s Nick Underhill, Payton also donated $5,000 to the Autism Challenge in Philadelphia as a stipulation of another bet.

In addition to winning the bet, Pederson also earned some points with the Eagles’ front office:

“I was fortunate enough to win that bet,” Pederson said, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media. “I tell you it was great because I was able to talk to my owner and general manager later in the day and explained to them what had happened and obviously they couldn’t believe it.”

On a different hole, Payton suggested that they play with the alternate city’s cuisine on the line. Payton once again lost the bet and subsequently sent beignets, coffee, and other New Orleans food to the Eagles’ facilities.

Pederson said that their natural competitive instincts kicked in when they took to the course. He was able to cash in shortly after that.

“After a while, your competitive juices start flowing, you kinda try to feel each other out a bit to see ‘OK, how is he going to play, how am I going to play,'” Pederson said. “Then I think Sean and I both got to the point where it was like we have to do something here. We have to play for something. We started talking about it, talking about jersey colors and Sean was like, there’s only so many things as head coaches that we can control. Obviously, we can control [jersey colors] and we said hey this is a great idea.”