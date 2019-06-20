Sajid Javid knocked out of the Conservative Party leadership contest

caption Sajid Javid source Getty

Sajid Javid was eliminated from the race to replace Theresa May as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

The home secretary fell out in the fourth round of voting after losing support from Conservative MPs.

The race for second place behind Boris Johnson is now between Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove.

The home secretary received fewer votes than his three rivals in a secret ballot on Thursday morning, with support consolidating around Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove, the two candidates who colleagues believe are best-placed to take on Boris Johnson in the final two.

Boris Johnson once again topped the poll, winning 157 votes from Conservative MPs, while Michael Gove jumped into sceond place with 61 votes. Hunt, who placed second in the first three rounds of voting, placed third with 59 votes.

Two of the votes were spoilt ballots.

A fourth and final round of voting will take place on Thursday evening, where the third-placed candidate will be knocked out. The result is due at around 18.15 GMT.

One from the remaining two candidates will then be selected as the next Conservative leader in July by the party’s 160,000-or-so members.

The winner will be announced on July 22.

Conservative leadership contest 4th round results

Boris Johnson: 157

Michael Gove: 61

Jeremy Hunt: 59

Sajid Javid : 34

Javid, who was seen as an outsider in the leadership race, played a prominent role in the contest, winning plaudits for making all other candidates agree to hold an independent inquiry into Islamophobia in the party if they become prime minister.

He was appointed as Home Secretary in 2018, and has also served as Business Secretary and Culture Secretary.