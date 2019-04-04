Sakura season, Singapore style: NParks just collated an amazing bunch of photos of cherry blossom lookalikes all over the island

With flowering trees and petal paths, Singapore is experiencing its very own sakura season – well, almost.
On Wednesday (April 3), the National Parks Board (NParks) shared on its Facebook page a photo series of cherry blossom lookalikes, captured by people in Singapore, blooming in all their glory.
Here are all the photos, and where they were taken.
Nparks said that this is a Lagerstroemia speciosa along Tampines Road, captured by Ling Kin Joo.
Here’s a closer look at the pretty pink flowers.
This photo depicts a few Tabebuia roseas, also known as trumpet trees, and fallen flower petals. It was taken at North Buona Vista Road by Mervyn Tan.
Mervyn Tan’s photo is of this Tabebuia pallida, also referred to as trumpet tree, at West Coast Park.
A row of trees with pink and white flowers captured by Soh Ze Bin at Ulu Pandan Park Connector.
A close-up of the delicate-looking, pastel pink flowers.
There are also blooming yellow flowers during this sakura-styled season in Singapore. Andrew Tan’s photo is of these Macfadyena unguis-cati, also known as cat claw ivy, along Havelock Road.
Roads at Clementi Avenue 6 are lined up with orange Bougainvilleas, as seen in this photo taken by Abdul Rahman Sultan.
But while Singapore’s trees have their own unique beauty, they’re still a far cry from the real cherry blossoms in Japan this spring.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
And the ones in Washington.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Read also: