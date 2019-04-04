Sakura season Singapore style: NParks just collated an amazing bunch of photos of pink and white cherry blossom lookalikes all over the island

Sean Lim
Mervyn Tan, Ling Kin Joo

With flowering trees and petal paths, Singapore is experiencing its very own sakura season – well, almost.

On Wednesday (April 3), the National Parks Board (NParks) shared on its Facebook page a photo series of cherry blossom lookalikes, captured by people in Singapore, blooming in all their glory.

Here are all the photos, and where they were taken.

Nparks said that this is a Lagerstroemia speciosa along Tampines Road, captured by Ling Kin Joo.

Ling Kin Joo

Here’s a closer look at the pretty pink flowers.

Ling Kin Joo

This photo depicts a few Tabebuia roseas, also known as trumpet trees, and fallen flower petals. It was taken at North Buona Vista Road by Mervyn Tan.

Mervyn Tan

Mervyn Tan’s photo is of this Tabebuia pallida, also referred to as trumpet tree, at West Coast Park. 

Mervyn Tan

A row of trees with pink and white flowers captured by Soh Ze Bin at Ulu Pandan Park Connector.

Soh Ze Bin

A close-up of the delicate-looking, pastel pink flowers.

Soh Ze Bin

There are also blooming yellow flowers during this sakura-styled season in Singapore. Andrew Tan’s photo is of these Macfadyena unguis-cati, also known as cat claw ivy, along Havelock Road.

Andrew Tan

Roads at Clementi Avenue 6 are lined up with orange Bougainvilleas, as seen in this photo taken by Abdul Rahman Sultan.

Abdul Rahman Sultan

But while Singapore’s trees have their own unique beauty, they’re still a far cry from the real cherry blossoms in Japan this spring.

 

A post shared by Tatsuya Kurisu from JAPAN (@criss1016)

 

A post shared by 💜💗 Lily 💗💜 (@purplepinkp)

 

A post shared by 경주스냅 여행하는 포토그래퍼 (@cass.graphy)

 

A post shared by Visit Japan Europe (@visitjapaneu)

 

A post shared by Tatsuya Kurisu from JAPAN (@criss1016)

And the ones in Washington.

 

A post shared by The Pink Diary (@thepinkdiary)

 

A post shared by Darwin (@nilu_314)

 

A post shared by January Dumlao-Umayam (@januarydumayam)

