What popular salads look like in 16 places around the world

When it comes to salads, the possibilities are endless. They can be served as an appetizer, compose a hearty meal, and even be eaten as a light snack.

From “Panzanella,” the Italian bread-based salad to “Wurstsalat,” the German sausage salad, here are 16 different types of salad everyone should taste from around the world.

In Italy, they mix stale bread with veggies to make the classic Tuscan Panzanella salad.

caption The bread is really the star of the dish. source thefoodplace.co.uk/Flickr

Despite the popularity of “Italian dressing” in the States, salad is not too popular in Italy. Panzanella (also known as Panmolle), however, is one option that can be found throughout the country. Tuscan Panzanella consists of slightly stale bread soaked in olive oil, onions, tomato, vinegar, and salt.

Otherwise, salad in Italy is typically nothing more than lettuce, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Indonesians enjoy gado-gado salad quite often.

caption It can be found almost everywhere throughout Indonesia. source Wikimedia commons

In Indonesia, a gado-gado (which means “mix-mix”) is a popular option. It’s made of a lot of different ingredients, like chayote, tofu, tempeh, potatoes, string beans, cabbage, and corn. Everything is glazed with a peanut butter sauce.

In Lebanon, Tabbouleh salad is very popular.

caption It’s made with bulgar. source Shutterstock

It’s not uncommon to find Tabbouleh salad all over the US, but this is actually an extremely popular salad from Lebanon. Unlike the US version, authentic Lebanese Tabbouleh uses a small amount of bulgur, and mainly focuses on fresh mint and parsley mixed with cucumbers and tomatoes. The dressing consists of fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil.

The key to making this salad delicious is picking the freshest herbs.

In Finland, they eat rosolli salad at Christmas.

caption It’s kind of like a Finnish version of potato salad. source Wikimedia Commons

A popular tradition in Finland is to serve and eat rosolli during Christmas dinner. Rosolli is made of beets, potatoes, carrots, onions, apples, and pickled cucumbers. These are cubed and mixed with a sauce made of heavy cream, vinegar, sugar, and salt.

The French love their Nicoise salad.

caption The salad is usually not served tossed. source iStock / robynmac

The Nicoise salad originated in the French city of Nice and is made up of potatoes, tuna, beans, Nicoise olives, anchovies, and hard-boiled eggs. A Nicoise salad is typically supposed to be composed, meaning each ingredient is carefully placed together rather than mixed all as one dish.

In Israel, they eat Israeli salad.

caption It’s part of a traditional Israeli breakfast. source wikimedia commons

This salad, also known as the “Arab salad,” is one of the most popular dishes in Israel. It’s made of finely chopped vegetables, usually, tomato, cucumber, onion, and bell or chili peppers, and cooks often compete over who can dice them up into the tiniest pieces. It’s dressed with either fresh lemon juice and olive oil, or za’atar and yogurt.

Larb salad is very popular in Thailand and Laos.

caption It can be spicy. source Wikimedia Commons

Larb salad is actually the national dish of Laos and can be found in basically every street vendor on every street. Larb is made of ground meat (usually chicken or pork), shallots, herbs, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, and toasted crunchy sticky rice. It’s usually served with sliced cucumbers and lettuce because it can be quite spicy on its own.

In Germany, they eat Wurstsalat.

caption It’s not your typical “salad.” source Flickr/homecooked by deedee

“Wurstsalat” literally means “sausage salad,” and it’s made of tart sausage with distilled white vinegar, oil, and onions, with the addition of pickled gherkin sometimes. The sausage is cut into long, thin strips, then placed with raw onion in a vinegar and oil marinade.

Mexico is known for their black bean corn salad.

caption It’s a staple in Mexican cuisine. source Flickr/manda_wong

Although Black bean corn salad is popular in many places, its origins are in Mexico. It’s usually made up of black beans, corn, red bell pepper, red onion, cumin, lime, and olive oil.

In Russia, they like to eat dressed herring salad.

caption The dish has a tart, fishy flavor. source Shutterstock

This salad is usually layered and is made up of boiled vegetables (like potatoes, beetroots, and carrots), chopped onions, and mayonnaise, along with a layer of apples and another layer of beetroots. It’s sometimes garnished with boiled eggs.

In Greece, the Horiatiki is the most popular salad option.

caption Oregano is the herb that gives it its flavor. source Wikimedia Commons

Elsewhere in the world, people know the Horiatiki as, simply, a Greek salad. Horiatiki is made of feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, green bell peppers, and ripe tomatoes. It’s typically served with dried oregano and red wine vinegar.

Sheildzini is a simple salad in Japan.

caption It’s simple to make. source Wikimedia Commons

In Japan, people enjoy eating sheildzini, which is a Japanese cucumber salad made of cucumber, white sugar, rice wine vinegar, and soy sauce.

Morocco loves their orange blossom and carrot salad.

caption It’s sweet and full of flavor. source Shutterstock

The orange blossom and carrot salad is a classic dish in Morocco, and it’s easy to see why. Made up of fresh navel oranges, thinly sliced carrots, orange flower water, and lemon juice.

In Guatemala, a traditional salad is called fiambre.

caption It’s quite the feast. source Wikimedia Commons

Fiambre is a popular Guatemalan dish that is eaten every year to celebrate the Day of the Day. This salad can be made up of up to 50 ingredients (all served cold) including various sausages, cold cuts, pickled corn and onion, beets, pacaya flower, cheeses, olives, and chicken, among other things.

In Peru, Solterito de Quinoa is really popular.

caption Quinoa is a staple in Peru. source Flickr/Rusvaplauke

Solterito de quinoa (often just called Solterito) is a cold, refreshing salad from Arequipa, a southern region in Peru. It’s made up of ingredients most people have in their kitchens, so it varies. But it often consists of bell peppers, corn, queso fresco, fava beans, and chili peppers.

And in the US, cobb salads reign supreme.

caption It’s a filling salad. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

There are so many popular salads in the US, but one the country is particularly well-known for is the cobb salad. It’s made of chicken, chives, Roquefort cheese, red-wine vinaigrette, bacon, avocado, cheese, and eggs. It was supposedly found in the year 1930 at the Hollywood Brown Derby restaurant and was named after the restaurant’s owner, Robert Howard Cobb.

