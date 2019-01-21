SalamWeb Technologies MY Introduces World’s First Shariah Compliant Internet Suite of Services

Endorsed by Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board; in conformity with MDEC’s Islamic Digital Economy Mi’yar

Rolls out a new range of everyday web services that matter most to consumers, from news, lifestyle content and community engagement





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – January 21, 2019 – SalamWeb Technologies MY Sdn. Bhd. (SalamWeb), an Islamic based Internet suite of services, today unveiled a digital ecosystem for Muslims around the globe to discover, connect, and contribute in a free, safe online environment. Inspired by the universal desire for authentic, positive online experiences, SalamWeb is introducing a range of connected Internet services including SalamWeb Browser, SalamNews, SalamChat and SalamSadaqah.













Endorsed by Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board, in conformity with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s (MDEC’s) Islamic Digital Economy Mi’yar, SalamWeb’s products have been thoughtfully designed to optimize the Islamic way of life. SalamWeb Browser has inbuilt features such as a Qibla compass, prayer timings and a custom news feed aggregated from verified news sources. An important feature of the SalamWeb Browser is the SalamProtect, an advanced content filter that is customized to an individual’s way of life.





SalamProtect alerts users on inappropriate content, allowing them an option to either continue ahead or withdraw from the content. This includes content which could be potentially explicit, offensive or fraudulent. SalamProtect also allows users to assign a SalamTag to a website – appropriate, neutral or inappropriate. Each SalamTag received is reviewed against our internal process and guidelines to ensure fairness. The more webpages a user SalamTags, the better SalamWeb’s content aggregator works. Through this feature, we deliver curated content that matches your SalamTags. By involving the community to tag content they deem appropriate or inappropriate, SalamProtect not only allow users to be in complete control of their online experience but helps build a safer and secure like-minded digital Ummah.





Another important feature is SalamSadaqah which incorporates the Islamic practice of Sadaqah (voluntary charity) to the Internet browsing experience. To encourage the community to be part of the SalamWeb experience, each web search or content report made by users, will be matched to a donation amount made by SalamWeb. With SalamSadaqah, users can convert their everyday Internet experience to a charitable cause.





Speaking at the launch ceremony, Puan Hajjah Hasni Zarina, Managing Director of Salam Web Technologies MY Sdn. Bhd., said “Our mission is to give people the power to build a digital Ummah and bring the world closer together. SalamWeb aims to empower the global Muslim and help them lead a digital life which is consistent with their values and beliefs. We strongly believe in the power of the community and with our products, users have the choice to browse content that matters the most to them and have an online experience that is customized for their way of life. We work with both local and global partners to ensure our products are in line with Islamic values while also embracing the lifestyle of modern Muslims.”





The launch of SalamWeb was attended by local and global industry thought leaders, influencers and keynote speaker of notable Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dr. Mohamed Ali Elgari, an advisor to several Islamic financial institutions throughout the world and is also on the Shariah board of the Dow Jones Islamic index. Along with Puan Hajjah Hasni Zarina, Managing Director of Salam Web Technologies MY Sdn. Bhd., Datuk Dr. Mohd Daud Bakar, Chairman of Amanie Group, Norhizam bin Abdul Kadir, Vice President, Growth Ecosystem Development of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s (MDEC), Nurul Zulkifli, Managing Director of Mimpikita and Fashion Entrepreneur and Caprice, Artist and Influencer were present during the launch.





Norhizam Abdul Kadir, Vice President, Growth Ecosystem Development of Malaysian Digital Economy (MDEC) commented: “Internet and mobile phones have become pervasive in day to day life with Malaysians spending much of their time online — be it for entertainment, business or education. The launch of this new suite of services is aligned with the Government’s spirit of inspiring an Islamic digital ecosystem, one that fosters the positive sharing of Islamic values. This will help play a part in building an Islamic Digital Economy with a balance between technology and maintaining a practical understanding of Malaysians needs.”





Launched in Malaysia, SalamWeb products are available worldwide to anyone, anywhere and can be downloaded from https://salamweb.com/ . Members can now browse the Internet with SalamWeb Browser, chat with their friends through SalamChat, get updated with world events through SalamNews, all designed to help Muslims focus on content which matters the most.

About Salam Web Technologies MY Sdn. Bhd.





SalamWeb Technologies MY Sdn. Bhd (SalamWeb Technologies) is an Islamic based Internet suite of services — SalamWeb Browser, SalamChat, SalamProtect and SalamSadaqah. The company provides access to a safe and positive online experience by blocking harmful content and ensures enhanced privacy while browsing what matters. SalamWeb Browser is the world’s first shariah compliant browser endorsed by Amanie Group and the International Shariah Supervisory Board, in conformity with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s (MDEC) Islamic Digital Economy Mi’yar.

For more information, please visit www.salambrowser.com .

This press release is issued by essence Burson-Marsteller on behalf of Salam Web Technologies MY Sdn. Bhd.