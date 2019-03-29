Here’s how much the top Salesforce executives make in salaries, bonuses and stock

caption Salesforce CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff source Salesforce

Last Friday, the Salesforce board’s compensation committee approved cash bonuses, salaries and stock awards for the company’s top executives.

Here’s how much in bonuses they will be paid, and how much they will make in the coming fiscal year, according to public filings.

It’s that time of the year when salaries, bonuses and stock awards are being approved for the top executives at Salesforce.

Last Friday, Salesforce‘s board approved cash bonuses for its top executives, including co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Keith Block. These are based on corporate performance goals and also the performance of these executives in the past year. These executives will be paid their bonuses on April 15.

The Compensation Committee on the Board of Directors also approved their salaries for the next fiscal year, as well as their target bonus. This became effective on Feb. 1.

Salesforce executives will receive a basket of different equity awards. Stock options allow executives to purchase shares at the fair market value on the day they were granted. Performance-based stock units will vest if they are employed through April 15, 2022 at a percentage of the number of shares, based on performance. The others are subject to vest on a four-year schedule.

If you’ve ever wondered how much people at the top of this $121.9 billion cloud-based software company make, here’s what you need to know:

Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO

source Getty

Bonus for fiscal 2019: $2,325,000

Annual base salary: $1,550,000

Annual target bonus: 200%

Stock options: 195,872

Restricted stock units: n/a

Performance-based stock units: 74,391

Keith Block, co-CEO

source Salesforce

Bonus for fiscal 2019: $1,701,250

Annual base salary: $1,435,000

Annual target bonus: 200%

Stock options: 146,904

Restricted stock units: n/a

Performance-based stock units: 55,794

Mark Hawkins, president and CFO

source Salesforce

Bonus for fiscal 2019: $675,000

Annual base salary: $1,000,000

Annual target bonus: 100%

Stock options: 122,420

Restricted stock units: 15,480

Performance-based stock units: 15,499

Parker Harris, co-founder and CTO

source Steve Jennings / Stringer

Bonus for fiscal 2019: $750,000

Annual base salary: $1,000,000

Annual target bonus: 100%

Stock options: 134,662

Restricted stock units: 17,028

Performance-based stock units: 17,048

Alexandre Dayon, president and chief strategy officer

Bonus for fiscal 2019: $675,000

Annual base salary: $900,000

Annual target bonus: 100%

Stock options: 36,726

Restricted stock units: 4,644

Performance-based stock units: 4,650