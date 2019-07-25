Here’s the salary you need to earn to buy a house in 19 major US cities

- source
- David Stephens/Getty Images
- HSH’s latest data calculates how much yearly income it would take to buy a house in 50 metropolitan areas across the US.
- While markets like San Francisco and New York, New York dropped slightly in median home values during Q1 2019, Denver and Richmond, Virginia saw gains from Q3 2018.
Buying a home looks very different in cities across the US.
Using data from the first quarter of 2019, mortgage site HSH calculated what you’ll need to earn to buy a median-priced home in 50 of the most populated metropolitan areas.
While traditionally large and expensive markets like San Francisco and New York, New York dropped in median home value when compared to quarter three of 2018, the biggest gains were in Denver (up 1.89%), and Richmond, Virginia (up 3.89%).
HSH used data from the National Association of Realtors for median home values. Mortgage rates were calculated using data from Freddie Mac, and based on good to excellent credit scores. The data also assumes a 20% down payment. Metropolitan areas were chosen by data collected by the Census Bureaus’ American Community Survey. Numbers also reflect the whole cost of ownership, including the interest, property taxes, and homeowner’s insurance on top of the mortgage principal.
Below is HSH’s data on the salary homeownership would require in 19 cities, along with census data for each city.
19. San Antonio, Texas
Population: 2,518,036
Median home price: $226,500
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,328.34
Salary needed to buy: $56,928.99
18. Orlando, Florida
Population: 2,512,917
Median home price: $267,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,389.84
Salary needed to buy: $59,564.77
17. Minneapolis, Minnesota
Population: 3,629,190
Median home price: $275,500
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,460.43
Salary needed to buy: $62,589.66
16. Houston, Texas
Population: 6,997,384
Median home price: $235,900
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,400.93
Salary needed to buy: $60,039.81
15. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Population: 2,234,743
Median home price: $224,900
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,331.14
Salary needed to buy: $57,048.98
14. Dallas, Texas
Population: 7,539,711
Median home price: $254,300
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,484.59
Salary needed to buy: $63,625.39
13. Baltimore, Maryland
Population: 2,802,789
Median home price: $275,300
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,475.33
Salary needed to buy: $63,228.43
12. Chicago, Illinois
Population: 9,498,716
Median home price: $245,400
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,500.98
Salary needed to buy: $64,327.51
11. Miami, Florida
Population: 6,149,687
Median home price: $350,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,790.97
Salary needed to buy: $76,755.97
10. Sacramento, California
Population: 2,345,210
Median home price: $360,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,807.02
Salary needed to buy: $77,443.81
9. Portland, Oregon
Population: 2,478,810
Median home price: $390,600
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,917.18
Salary needed to buy: $82,165.04
8. Denver, Colorado
Population: 2,932,415
Median home price: $446,600
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,086.25
Salary needed to buy: $89,410.57
7. Washington, DC
Population: 6,249,950
Median home price: $420,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,131.13
Salary needed to buy: $91,334.30
6. Seattle, Washington
Population: 3,939,363
Median home price: $ 497,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,392.05
Salary needed to buy: $102,516.54
5. New York, New York
Population: 19,979,477
Median home price: $396,600
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,356.81
Salary needed to buy: $101,006.15
4. Boston, Massachusetts
Population: 4,874,390
Median home price: $461,200
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,404.69
Salary needed to buy: $103,058.20
3. Los Angeles, California
Population: 13,291,486
Median home price: $548,600
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,626.30
Salary needed to buy: $112,555.74
2. San Diego, California
Population: 3,343,364
Median home price: $620,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,911.34
Salary needed to buy: $124,771.80
1. San Francisco, California
Population: 4,729,484
Median home price: $930,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $4,345.85
Salary needed to buy: $186,250.55