Here’s the salary you need to earn to buy a house in 19 major US cities

caption Denver saw the largest increase in median home value in Q1 2019. source David Stephens/Getty Images

HSH’s latest data calculates how much yearly income it would take to buy a house in 50 metropolitan areas across the US.

While markets like San Francisco and New York, New York dropped slightly in median home values during Q1 2019, Denver and Richmond, Virginia saw gains from Q3 2018.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Buying a home looks very different in cities across the US.

Using data from the first quarter of 2019, mortgage site HSH calculated what you’ll need to earn to buy a median-priced home in 50 of the most populated metropolitan areas.

While traditionally large and expensive markets like San Francisco and New York, New York dropped in median home value when compared to quarter three of 2018, the biggest gains were in Denver (up 1.89%), and Richmond, Virginia (up 3.89%).

HSH used data from the National Association of Realtors for median home values. Mortgage rates were calculated using data from Freddie Mac, and based on good to excellent credit scores. The data also assumes a 20% down payment. Metropolitan areas were chosen by data collected by the Census Bureaus’ American Community Survey. Numbers also reflect the whole cost of ownership, including the interest, property taxes, and homeowner’s insurance on top of the mortgage principal.

Below is HSH’s data on the salary homeownership would require in 19 cities, along with census data for each city.

19. San Antonio, Texas

caption This house in San Antonio is listed at $227,000. source Google Maps

Population: 2,518,036

Median home price: $226,500

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,328.34

Salary needed to buy: $56,928.99

18. Orlando, Florida

caption This Orlando house is listed for $265,000. source Google Maps

Population: 2,512,917 Median home price: $267,000 Monthly mortgage payment: $1,389.84 Salary needed to buy: $59,564.77

17. Minneapolis, Minnesota

caption This house in Minneapolis is listed for $275,000. source Google Maps

Population: 3,629,190

Median home price: $275,500

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,460.43

Salary needed to buy: $62,589.66

16. Houston, Texas

caption A house for sale in Houston is listed at $235,000. source Google Maps.

Population: 6,997,384

Median home price: $235,900

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,400.93

Salary needed to buy: $60,039.81

15. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption Townhouses in this Philadelphia neighborhood are listed for $224,900. source Google Maps

Population: 2,234,743

Median home price: $224,900

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,331.14

Salary needed to buy: $57,048.98

14. Dallas, Texas

caption This house in Dallas is listed at $254,900. source Google Maps

Population: 7,539,711

Median home price: $254,300

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,484.59

Salary needed to buy: $63,625.39

13. Baltimore, Maryland

caption Townhouses on this Baltimore block list for $275,000. source Google Maps

Population: 2,802,789

Median home price: $275,300

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,475.33

Salary needed to buy: $63,228.43

12. Chicago, Illinois

caption This house near Chicago is listed at $246,000. source Google Maps

Population: 9,498,716

Median home price: $245,400

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,500.98

Salary needed to buy: $64,327.51

11. Miami, Florida

caption Apartments in this neighborhood are listed at $349,000. source Google Maps

Population: 6,149,687

Median home price: $350,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,790.97

Salary needed to buy: $76,755.97

10. Sacramento, California

caption This house in Sacramento is listed at $359,950. source Google Maps

Population: 2,345,210

Median home price: $360,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,807.02

Salary needed to buy: $77,443.81

9. Portland, Oregon

caption This house in Portland is listed at $389,000. source Google Maps

Population: 2,478,810

Median home price: $390,600

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,917.18

Salary needed to buy: $82,165.04

8. Denver, Colorado

caption Houses in this Denver neighborhood are listed at $445,400. source Google Maps

Population: 2,932,415

Median home price: $446,600

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,086.25

Salary needed to buy: $89,410.57

7. Washington, DC

caption Condos in this Washington, DC neighborhood sell for $419,500. source Google Maps

Population: 6,249,950

Median home price: $420,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,131.13

Salary needed to buy: $91,334.30

6. Seattle, Washington

caption This house in Seattle is listed at $499,000. source Google Maps

Population: 3,939,363

Median home price: $ 497,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,392.05

Salary needed to buy: $102,516.54

5. New York, New York

caption Apartments in this New York, New York neighborhood are listed at $395,999. source Google Maps

Population: 19,979,477

Median home price: $396,600

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,356.81

Salary needed to buy: $101,006.15

4. Boston, Massachusetts

caption Condos in this building near Boston list for $459,000. source Google Maps

Population: 4,874,390

Median home price: $461,200

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,404.69

Salary needed to buy: $103,058.20

3. Los Angeles, California

caption Houses in this Los Angeles neighborhood are listed for $498,625. source Google Maps

Population: 13,291,486

Median home price: $548,600

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,626.30

Salary needed to buy: $112,555.74

2. San Diego, California

caption Houses in this San Diego neighborhood list for $619,000. source Google Maps

Population: 3,343,364

Median home price: $620,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,911.34

Salary needed to buy: $124,771.80

1. San Francisco, California

caption This house in San Francisco is listed at $929,000. source Google Maps

Population: 4,729,484

Median home price: $930,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $4,345.85

Salary needed to buy: $186,250.55