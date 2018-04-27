Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here’s how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country

caption The salary of the president or prime minister is higher than the average citizen’s, but just how much bigger varies by country. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The salary of the president, prime minister, or chancellor varies, but the average pay gap between world leaders and average citizens in some countries is stark.

IG Group compiled a report on the salary differences between OECD country world leaders and their citizens.

Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto earns more than ten times the average wage of Mexican citizens, while US President Donald Trump earns at least six times more than the average American.

Some world leaders don’t just take the lead in their country’s affairs – they also take the lead when it comes to the size of their paycheck.

While the salary of the president, prime minister, or chancellor varies across countries, they often make more money than the average citizen of their country. For some, the salary difference is much more drastic than others.

IG Group compiled data on the base pay for world leaders in OECD countries and compared the results to the citizens’ average salary in each leader’s country – and the differences are notable.

Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto earns more than ten times the average wage of Mexican citizens, while Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull earns $527,854 annually – more than any other head of government in the OECD.

This list features formal heads of government, which excludes all monarchs as well as presidents in some countries (Ireland and France, for example). In some countries, the head of state is also considered the head of government (Mexico and the US, for example).

IG Group notes that base pay is used as a generic term for each person’s base salary or other form of publicly funded compensation for their stated role.

Scroll below to see how the average citizen’s paycheck measures up to their government leader for 32 OECD countries, ranked from smallest difference in pay to largest.

32. Miro Cerar — Prime Minister of Slovenia

source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Population: 2,064,840

Annual base pay: $87,818

Average citizen’s wage: $34,965

31. Mariano Rajoy — Prime Minister of Spain

Population: 46,443,960

Annual base pay: $97,926

Average citizen’s wage: $37,333

30. Māris Kučinskis — Prime Minister of Latvia

source Yves Herman/Reuters

Population: 1,960,420

Annual base pay: $59,644

Average citizen’s wage: $22,389

29. Mateusz Morawiecki — Prime Minister of Poland

caption Mateusz Morawiecki. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Population: 37,948,020

Annual base pay: $57,772

Average citizen’s wage: $25,921

28. António Costa — Prime Minister of Portugal

caption António Costa. source Pool/Getty Images

Population: 10,324,610

Annual base pay: $72,352

Average citizen’s wage: $24,529

27. Peter Pellegrini — Prime Minister of Slovakia

caption Peter Pellegrini. source Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Population: 5,428,700

Annual base pay: $70,973

Average citizen’s wage: $23,508

26. Paolo Gentiloni — Prime Minister of Italy

caption Paolo Gentiloni. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Population: 60,600,590

Annual base pay: $109,607

Average citizen’s wage: $35,397

25. Alexis Tsipras — Prime Minister of Greece

caption Alexis Tsipras. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Population: 10,746,740

Annual base pay: $82,405

Average citizen’s wage: $25,124

24. Mark Rutte — Prime Minister of the Netherlands

caption Mark Rutte. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Population: 17,018,410

Annual base pay: $193,844

Average citizen’s wage: $52,833

23. Juha Sipilä — Prime Minister of Finland

caption Juha Sipilä. source Arno Mikkor/Wikimedia Commons/Attribution

Population: 5,495,100

Annual base pay: $161,498

Average citizen’s wage: $42,127

22. Erna Solberg — Prime Minister of Norway

caption Erna Solberg. source Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Population: 5,232,930

Annual base pay: $210,714

Average citizen’s wage: $53,643

21. Katrín Jakobsdóttir — Prime Minister of Iceland

caption Katrín Jakobsdóttir. source Magnus Fröderberg/Wikimedia Commons/Attribution

Population: 334,250

Annual base pay: $242,619

Average citizen’s wage: $55,984

20. Xavier Bettel — Prime Minister of Luxembourg

caption Xavier Bettel. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Population: 582,970

Annual base pay: $278,035

Average citizen’s wage: $62,636

19. Leo Varadkar — Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland

caption Leo Varadkar. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Population: 4,773,100

Annual base pay: $234,447

Average citizen’s wage: $51,681

18. Viktor Orbán — Prime Minister of Hungary

caption Viktor Orbán. source Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images

Population: 9,817,960

Annual base pay: $99,349

Average citizen’s wage: $21,711

17. Lars Løkke Rasmussen — Prime Minister of Denmark

caption Lars Løkke Rasmussen. source Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Population: 5,731,120

Annual base pay: $249,774

Average citizen’s wage: $52,580

16. Benjamin Netanyahu — Prime Minister of Israel

caption Benjamin Netanyahu. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Population: 8,547,100

Annual base pay: $168,210

Average citizen’s wage: $34,023

15. Theresa May — Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

caption Theresa May. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Population: 65,637,240

Annual base pay: $212,247

Average citizen’s wage: $42,835

14. Édouard Philippe — Prime Minister of France

caption Édouard Philippe. source Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Population: 66,896,110

Annual base pay: $220,505

Average citizen’s wage: $42,992

13. Shinzō Abe — Prime Minister of Japan

caption Shinzō Abe. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Population: 126,994,510

Annual base pay: $202,700

Average citizen’s wage: $39,113

12. Justin Trudeau — Prime Minister of Canada

caption Justin Trudeau. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Population: 36,286,430

Annual base pay: $267,041

Average citizen’s wage: $48,403

11. Stefan Löfven — Prime Minister of Sweden

caption Stefan Löfven. source Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Population: 9,903,120

Annual base pay: $244,615

Average citizen’s wage: $42,816

10. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — President of Turkey

caption Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Population: 79,512,430

Annual base pay: $148,626

Average citizen’s wage: $25,655

9. Donald Trump — President of the United States

caption Donald Trump. source Pool/Getty Images

Population: 323,127,510

Annual base pay: $400,000

Average citizen’s wage: $60,154

8. Sebastián Piñera — President of Chile

caption Sebastián Piñera. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Population: 17,909,750

Annual base pay: $190,466

Average citizen’s wage: $28,434

7. Sebastian Kurz — Chancellor of Austria

caption Sebastian Kurz. source Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images

Population: 8,747,360

Annual base pay: $328,584

Average citizen’s wage: $48,295

6. Charles Michel — Prime Minister of Belgium

caption Charles Michel. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Population: 11,348,160

Annual base pay: $358,635

Average citizen’s wage: $49,587

5. Angela Merkel — Chancellor of Germany

caption Angela Merkel. source Adam Berry/Getty Images

Population: 82,667,680

Annual base pay: $369,727

Average citizen’s wage: $46,389

4. Alain Berset — President of Switzerland

caption Alain Berset. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Population: 8,372,100

Annual base pay: $482,958

Average citizen’s wage: $60,124

3. Jacinda Ardern — Prime Minister of New Zealand

caption Jacinda Ardern. source Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Population: 4,692,700

Annual base pay: $339,862

Average citizen’s wage: $39,397

2. Malcolm Turnbull — Prime Minister of Australia

caption Malcolm Turnbull. source Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Population: 24,127,160

Annual base pay: $527,854

Average citizen’s wage: $52,063

1. Enrique Peña Nieto — President of Mexico

caption Enrique Peña Nieto. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Population: 127,540,420

Annual base pay: $166,797

Average citizen’s wage: $15,311