Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here’s how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country

- The salary of the president, prime minister, or chancellor varies, but the average pay gap between world leaders and average citizens in some countries is stark.
- IG Group compiled a report on the salary differences between OECD country world leaders and their citizens.
- Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto earns more than ten times the average wage of Mexican citizens, while US President Donald Trump earns at least six times more than the average American.
Some world leaders don’t just take the lead in their country’s affairs – they also take the lead when it comes to the size of their paycheck.
While the salary of the president, prime minister, or chancellor varies across countries, they often make more money than the average citizen of their country. For some, the salary difference is much more drastic than others.
IG Group compiled data on the base pay for world leaders in OECD countries and compared the results to the citizens’ average salary in each leader’s country – and the differences are notable.
Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto earns more than ten times the average wage of Mexican citizens, while Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull earns $527,854 annually – more than any other head of government in the OECD.
This list features formal heads of government, which excludes all monarchs as well as presidents in some countries (Ireland and France, for example). In some countries, the head of state is also considered the head of government (Mexico and the US, for example).
IG Group notes that base pay is used as a generic term for each person’s base salary or other form of publicly funded compensation for their stated role.
Scroll below to see how the average citizen’s paycheck measures up to their government leader for 32 OECD countries, ranked from smallest difference in pay to largest.
32. Miro Cerar — Prime Minister of Slovenia
Population: 2,064,840
Annual base pay: $87,818
Average citizen’s wage: $34,965
31. Mariano Rajoy — Prime Minister of Spain
Population: 46,443,960
Annual base pay: $97,926
Average citizen’s wage: $37,333
30. Māris Kučinskis — Prime Minister of Latvia
Population: 1,960,420
Annual base pay: $59,644
Average citizen’s wage: $22,389
29. Mateusz Morawiecki — Prime Minister of Poland
Population: 37,948,020
Annual base pay: $57,772
Average citizen’s wage: $25,921
28. António Costa — Prime Minister of Portugal
Population: 10,324,610
Annual base pay: $72,352
Average citizen’s wage: $24,529
27. Peter Pellegrini — Prime Minister of Slovakia
Population: 5,428,700
Annual base pay: $70,973
Average citizen’s wage: $23,508
26. Paolo Gentiloni — Prime Minister of Italy
Population: 60,600,590
Annual base pay: $109,607
Average citizen’s wage: $35,397
25. Alexis Tsipras — Prime Minister of Greece
Population: 10,746,740
Annual base pay: $82,405
Average citizen’s wage: $25,124
24. Mark Rutte — Prime Minister of the Netherlands
Population: 17,018,410
Annual base pay: $193,844
Average citizen’s wage: $52,833
23. Juha Sipilä — Prime Minister of Finland
Population: 5,495,100
Annual base pay: $161,498
Average citizen’s wage: $42,127
22. Erna Solberg — Prime Minister of Norway
Population: 5,232,930
Annual base pay: $210,714
Average citizen’s wage: $53,643
21. Katrín Jakobsdóttir — Prime Minister of Iceland
Population: 334,250
Annual base pay: $242,619
Average citizen’s wage: $55,984
20. Xavier Bettel — Prime Minister of Luxembourg
Population: 582,970
Annual base pay: $278,035
Average citizen’s wage: $62,636
19. Leo Varadkar — Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland
Population: 4,773,100
Annual base pay: $234,447
Average citizen’s wage: $51,681
18. Viktor Orbán — Prime Minister of Hungary
Population: 9,817,960
Annual base pay: $99,349
Average citizen’s wage: $21,711
17. Lars Løkke Rasmussen — Prime Minister of Denmark
Population: 5,731,120
Annual base pay: $249,774
Average citizen’s wage: $52,580
16. Benjamin Netanyahu — Prime Minister of Israel
Population: 8,547,100
Annual base pay: $168,210
Average citizen’s wage: $34,023
15. Theresa May — Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Population: 65,637,240
Annual base pay: $212,247
Average citizen’s wage: $42,835
14. Édouard Philippe — Prime Minister of France
Population: 66,896,110
Annual base pay: $220,505
Average citizen’s wage: $42,992
13. Shinzō Abe — Prime Minister of Japan
Population: 126,994,510
Annual base pay: $202,700
Average citizen’s wage: $39,113
12. Justin Trudeau — Prime Minister of Canada
Population: 36,286,430
Annual base pay: $267,041
Average citizen’s wage: $48,403
11. Stefan Löfven — Prime Minister of Sweden
Population: 9,903,120
Annual base pay: $244,615
Average citizen’s wage: $42,816
10. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — President of Turkey
Population: 79,512,430
Annual base pay: $148,626
Average citizen’s wage: $25,655
9. Donald Trump — President of the United States
Population: 323,127,510
Annual base pay: $400,000
Average citizen’s wage: $60,154
8. Sebastián Piñera — President of Chile
Population: 17,909,750
Annual base pay: $190,466
Average citizen’s wage: $28,434
7. Sebastian Kurz — Chancellor of Austria
Population: 8,747,360
Annual base pay: $328,584
Average citizen’s wage: $48,295
6. Charles Michel — Prime Minister of Belgium
Population: 11,348,160
Annual base pay: $358,635
Average citizen’s wage: $49,587
5. Angela Merkel — Chancellor of Germany
Population: 82,667,680
Annual base pay: $369,727
Average citizen’s wage: $46,389
4. Alain Berset — President of Switzerland
Population: 8,372,100
Annual base pay: $482,958
Average citizen’s wage: $60,124
3. Jacinda Ardern — Prime Minister of New Zealand
Population: 4,692,700
Annual base pay: $339,862
Average citizen’s wage: $39,397
2. Malcolm Turnbull — Prime Minister of Australia
Population: 24,127,160
Annual base pay: $527,854
Average citizen’s wage: $52,063
1. Enrique Peña Nieto — President of Mexico
Population: 127,540,420
Annual base pay: $166,797
Average citizen’s wage: $15,311