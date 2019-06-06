Take $200 off a MacBook Pro, and up to 60% off outdoor gear and clothing at Backcountry— plus 6 more deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Bonobos lightweight styles, Apple laptops, and Avocado mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Backcountry Instagram

With the weather heating up, it may seem like an odd time to stock up on cold-weather essentials like puffer jackets and snow boots. But it’s actually a great time to do so because there are so many great deals as vendors finally clear out their winter inventory. At Backcountry, you can save up to 60% on a huge selection of clothing, gear, and accessories for all of your outdoor endeavors. You’ll find low prices on cold-weather classics, like Patagonia sweaters and jackets from The North Face, but can also find plenty of deals on warm-weather clothing and gear that you can put to use right now.

source Best Buy

Apple deals tend to be few and far between, but right now you can snag a deal on an Apple classic – the 13-inch MacBook Pro. This model is super thin and lightweight, making it easy to take with you on the go. Plus ,one full charge will give you 10 hours of battery life. A crisp, bright, and colorful display makes watching videos on your screen even better. The best part, though, is that right now you can get this laptop for $200 off at Best Buy.

source Bloomingdale’s Facebook

Whether you’re looking for an outfit to wear to a summer wedding, a Father’s Day gift Dad will love, or need to stock up on some bathing suits before a beach vacation, Bloomingdale’s has got you covered. Now through June 9, you can take 25% off select full-priced and sale styles as part of Bloomingdale’s friends and family sale. There’s no code – just look for items labeled 25% off. This added discount means you can save up to 60% on plenty of clearance and sale items.

source Williams Sonoma

There’s nothing better than a fresh cup of coffee in the morning, and this Cuisinart coffee maker makes getting your morning brew simple and fast. It has a 12-cup capacity, so you can make enough coffee for a big group or a single, personal cup. You can adjust the flavor strength so it’s to your liking and you can choose how hot you’d like the warming plate, so you can keep your coffee as hot, or cool, as you’d like. What makes this so easy to use is that it’s fully programmable – so you can set up your coffee station before you go to bed and wake up to it brewing. Usually it costs $185, but right now you can get it for $99.95 at Williams Sonoma.

source Crate & Barrel Facebook

Whether your patio needs some outdoor furniture for summer or you just want to add some fun new cooking tools to your kitchen, Crate & Barrel probably has what you need. The site has a huge selection of furniture, bedding, decor, tableware, small appliances, and more. Right now, you can save up to 60% on a wide range of products across all categories. From great prices on small items like cookbooks to big-ticket purchases like bed frames, this Crate & Barrel sale has a ton of deals worth checking out.

With busy summer schedules, most of us are looking for quick and convenient dinners that are still filling and flavorful. If that’s what you want, HelloFresh is your answer. Each week, HelloFresh will send you a box filled with pre-measured ingredients and step-by-step recipes, so you can make healthy, fresh meals with less time (and effort) than usual. Usually, meals start at $6.99 a serving, but right now you can save $80 in total, bringing that number down to just $3.99. For the month of June, Hello Fresh is giving you $30 off your first two boxes and $10 off your third and fourth boxes.

source Bonobos

Summer heat means it’s time to trade in thick cotton and wool for lightweight linen. If you’re a guy looking to upgrade his wardrobe for summer, Bonobos has plenty of great pants, shorts, button-downs, and tees made of lightweight fabrics – and right now, they’re all 25% off. Just use the code “BREEZY” at checkout.

source Avocado Mattress

We’re quick to check the ingredients in our foods and beauty products, but have you ever looked at what’s in your mattress? If you’re searching for something to sleep on that’s better for you and the environment, check out the Avocado green mattress. It’s made without any nasty toxins, and there’s even a vegan option that’s made without wool. Since it’s made with organic materials from sustainable sources, the Avocado mattress is understandably more expensive (it starts at $959 for a twin), but right now you can save $150 on any size mattress.