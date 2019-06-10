Take 25% off sale styles at Nike and up to 60% off at Backcountry — plus 6 more deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with extra savings on sale items at Nike, full-price Backcountry gear, and Leesa mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Nike is a staple brand when it comes to athletic and athleisure wear. Whether you’re looking to get a pair of popular Air Max sneakers or comfortable joggers, Nike has what you’ll need with over 2,000 items currently on sale. Currently, you can save an extra 25% off sale styles, including shoes and clothing, using promo code “SAVE25“. For more deals and promotions at Nike, check out our coupons page here.

The weather is only getting better, and that means you’re going to want to spend more time outside. Stock up on gear you’ll need for that hike, camping trip, or bike race from top brands like Hydro Flask and Black Diamond at Backcountry. Save 20% off full-price items using the promo code “GETOUTDOORS2019“, or get super-discounted cold weather gear for next season with up to 60% off sale items. For more deals and promotions at Backcountry, check out our coupons page here.

There are a lot of noise-canceling headphones on the market, but Sony’s version with soft ear cups has been one of our top picks since its launch over a year ago – the only downside being the price. We found this Amazon deal that can help you save 15% on your purchase. If you’re seriously considering it, we recommend reading our review to help you decide if they’re the right pair for your needs.

If you still haven’t found the right gift for your dad, a subscription box might be the way to go. Cratejoy has put together a collection of subscription boxes that Dad will appreciate. He’ll get new and fun products in his area of interests, and you’ll be able to save up to 30% off your subscription gift using the promo code “DADSDAY“.

Instant Pot is probably one of the most recognized appliances when it comes to kitchen tech. This pressure cooker combo helps you prepare delicious food without much work, and makes meal prepping easy. We’ve tried and loved it, and we think it’s a good value even at full price – but right now, you can save $40 on the 6-Quart Instant Pot Duo 60 when you order it through Amazon.

Macy’s has been holding its friends and family sale for a few days, but today is the last day to get an extra 30% off select departments like clothes and shoes for the family, kitchen, jewelry, beauty, and more. Just use the promo code “FRIEND” at checkout to save big on summer styles you can wear from work straight to happy hour. For more deals and promotions at Macy’s, check out our coupons page here.

There aren’t many summer outfits that can’t be paired with a simple sneaker. Keds, a fan-favorite company known for its classic styles and comfortable fits, is holding its annual summer clearance sale right now with discounts of up to 60% off all sale styles, no code needed.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, Leesa makes two that we’ve tested and enjoyed, both helping us sleep soundly at night. Made with a top layer that promotes air flow, Leesa’s memory foam mattresses don’t retain heat like many other memory foam products. They also get delivered rolled up in a box so anyone can easily assemble them. Now, you can get two free pillows with any mattress purchase and save 20% on a base (including one that can bend) for a complete setup.

