Take $100 off Bang & Olufsen headphones, and up to 35% off gourmet food gifts for Father’s Day — plus 6 more deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Brooks Brothers summer shirts, Bang & Olufsen headphones, and Nectar mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source J.Crew Instagram

Summer means beautiful weather and a lot of outdoor activities. If you have any weddings or dinner parties on the horizon – or just want to get all dressed up on a Tuesday night – head over to J.Crew. You’ll find attire for all of your summer soirees, whether it’s a black-tie wedding or a casual date night. Right now, you can save 30% on all kinds of dressed-up summer styles for men, women, and kids. From linen suits to flowy dresses, they have it all. Just use the code “DRESSUP” at checkout to snag these savings.

source Williams Sonoma Facebook

Williams Sonoma has everything you need to get your outdoor space suited up for entertaining. There are bright table linens to add a pop of color to your patio and all kinds of cookware and grill tools to help you make some delicious meals. The good news is, right now you can save up to 50% on all of these great products, and more, at Williams Sonoma’s outdoor event.

source The Container Store

While it’s always a good time to get a little more organized, right now you can save 25% on bath, craft and hobby, garage, and travel storage at The Container Store, making it a great time to stock up on some organizational basics. From small countertop organizers to large shelving solutions, you can find lots of great storage products at great prices.

source Amazon

The Instant Pot is the ultimate kitchen hack, helping you cook typically labor-intensive dishes with less effort, and faster, than ever before. With the power of seven kitchen appliances, the Instant Pot Duo is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer all in one. There are plenty of Instant Pot models out there, but this one is our top pick for it’s multifunctionality and ability to cook all kinds of food, from falling-off-the-bone ribs to hearty soups and stews. While the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo usually costs $99.95, you can save 30% and get it for just $69.99 on Amazon right now.

Spruce up Dad’s wardrobe – or your own- with some new shirts from Brooks Brothers. Right now, you can get four men’s shirts for $199. That includes formal dress shirts and casual sports shirts. Considering that these shirts regularly start at $69.50 each (and go up to $120), this is a great deal. If you just want one shirt, use the extra three as Father’s Day gifts for Dad, an uncle, or anyone on your list. This deal ends tomorrow, on June 6, so check it out now while the savings are still going.

source Best Buy

When it comes to electronics, Bang & Olufsen is top-notch. The company delivers serious tech in sleek, minimalist designs – and these headphones are no exception. The Beoplay Wireless headphones offer hi-fi sound for up to 30 hours at a time, as well as active noise cancellation and a built-in microphone, in case you ever need to make a hands-free call during a listening session. These headphones usually cost $399.99 but right now you can save $100 and get them for $299.99 at Best Buy.

source Goldbelly

Goldbelly lets you send friends and family (or even yourself) gourmet food gifts from iconic eateries around the US. With offerings from some of the country’s most famous establishments, Goldbelly has something for every foodie. Right now, you can save up to 35% on orders from a range of restaurants and bakeries, including New York’s Ess-a-Bagel and Philly’s iconic cheesesteak shop Pat’s, as a part of Goldbelly’s Father’s Day pre-sale. It’s the perfect way to give Dad something special and delicious this Father’s Day.

source Nectar

There are so many bed-in-a-box mattresses it can be hard to know where to begin your search. If you’re a side sleeper, Nectar is a great choice. The mattress is made up of five unique layers that come together for a super-soft, yet supportive feel that contours to your body. A Tencel cooling cover helps to circulate air and wick away heat while you sleep, which is especially useful in summertime heat. Nectar is already one of the more affordable bed-in-a-box mattresses out there – starting at $399 for a twin- but you can save even more right now. For a limited time, you can save up to $125 on your purchase of a Nectar mattress and get two free pillows (a $150 value) with your order.