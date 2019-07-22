Save an extra 20% on sale styles at Adidas — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings at Adidas, Casper, Levi’s, and ButcherBox. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Adidas

Adidas is running a short promo with added discounts on its sale section. Until tomorrow, July 23, you can save an extra 20% on sale styles by using the promo code “EXTRA20” at checkout. The sale includes Ultra Boost 19s, NMDs, and plenty of other styles, from performance to lifestyle favorites. Visit Business Insider Coupons to potentially save more at Adidas.

source Amazon

This past Prime Day, Amazon had several great deals on Kindles – and if you were lucky enough to purchase a new device, you probably need some accessories to go along with it. For a limited time, Amazon is selling a handful of essential accessories like cases, screen protectors, chargers, and power adapters for $20 or less.

source ButcherBox

ButcherBox is a subscription service for grass-fed, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and pasture-raised beef, chicken, and pork. The service lets you choose from one of a few curated boxes, or create your own. If that doesn’t already sound like a dream for meat lovers, the brand is running a summertime special that’ll make sure you have access to juicy burgers all summer. From now until October 15, new members can get two pounds of burgers for free with every subscription delivery.

source Xbox

Microsoft is having a huge sale that every gamer will want to take advantage of. For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on Xbox and PC digital game downloads. With popular titles like FIFA 19, NBA 2K19, Forza Horizon 4, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, it’s the best time to expand your gaming catalog without paying full price.

source Levi’s

Now through July 25, you can save an extra 40% on sale styles at Levi’s by using the promo code “LASTCALL” at checkout. The sale includes denim styles for men, women, and kids, so the entire family can find something worth adding to their wardrobes. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and sales at Levi’s.

source @melowman/The Container Store

If you need help organizing or decluttering any room in your home, The Container Store has exactly what you’re looking for – and it’s probably on sale right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 30% on customer-favorite storage solutions for closets, shoes, makeup and jewelry, kitchens, garages, and more. My personal favorite storage item is the stackable drop-front shoe box, which is currently 20% off. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals at The Container Store.

source Amazon

Amazon’s collection of exclusive in-house brands range from grocery products to home, health, and beauty products – and for a limited time, you can save up to 40% on a variety of items. Whether you want to buy coffee in the form of whole beans or K-Cup pods, snacks, lotion, workout supplements, or other everyday essentials, you’ll likely find it here.

source Casper

As arguably the most popular mattress startup in existence, Casper hardly ever has sales, but the brand is running an offer right now that will save you some money and support a good cause at the same time. Now through today, July 22, you can save up to $200 on mattresses with the promo code “DOG” at checkout. For every order placed, Casper will donate a bed to a dog in need. It’s also worth noting that when this sale first launched last week, the highest potential savings were only $100, so the deal is even better for the final day. Visit Business Insider Coupons for all of the latest promotions at Casper.