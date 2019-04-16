Save up to 40% on Adidas sneakers and clothing at Nordstrom Rack — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings at on Adidas at Nordstrom Rack, toys at Target, and storage solutions at The Container Store. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Hautelook

Nordstrom Rack often has deals so good that even if you’re not looking for something specific, you’ll find something worth buying. Today, the flash sale worth shopping is Adidas, with up to 40% off. The sale includes sneakers for men, women, and kids, and women’s activewear. Save even more shopping at Nordstrom Rack by visiting our Coupons site.

source ClassPass/Instagram

ClassPass is a monthly subscription that lets you sign up for local fitness classes for a fraction of the cost – and for a limited time, Business Insider readers will get an even better deal. Right now, you can get one month of ClassPass for $9 by clicking our link. Originally priced at $79 per month, this is a great opportunity to try fitness classes at top studios in your area. With classes for cycling, strength training, yoga, running, and more, you’ll be able to add variety to reaching your fitness goals.

source Facebook/Nordstrom

If you’re shopping for clothes, shoes, and accessories to wear this season, Nordstrom is having a huge spring sale that’ll help you save. Now through April 22, you can save up to 50% on top brands for men, women, and kids. The sale includes J.Crew, Madewell, Topshop, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Nike, and many more. To potentially save more at Nordstrom, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

Designed to record live over-the-air TV using an HD antenna, the Fire TV Recast is the perfect device for cord cutters who still miss the content that streaming services can’t provide. It’s ideal for watching live sports, local news, award shows, and other programs that are usually only available through a cable provider. For a limited time, you can save $40 on the 500 GB model and $50 on the 1 TB model. Learn more about setting it up and how it works here.

source Amazon

If you have seasonal or indoor allergies, one of the best ways to keep them at bay is to use an air purifier in your home. Right now, the Coway Mighty Air Purifier is on sale. With a four-stage filtration system including a pre-filter, a deodorization filter, a True HEPA filter, and Vital Ion filter, the Coway Mighty captures and reduces pollen, pollutants, dust, smoke, and other allergens.

source Target

Whether you’re shopping for small toys to fill Easter baskets or larger items for outdoor fun this spring, Target is where you’ll want to shop. Right now, you can save $10 when you spend $50 or $25 when you spend $100 on toys. LEGOs are excluded from the offer, but you can get a free $10 gift card when you spend $50 on select LEGO items. For more deals and savings at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If your closet is disorganized and filled with clutter, The Container Store can help you get things in order with its current sale. Right now, you can save up to 25% on closet storage solutions including hangers, garment bins, shoe racks, jewelry boxes, drawer organizers, and much more. Whether you have a large walk-in closet or small shoe box to store your clothes in, you’ll find plenty of useful things for making the most out of your space. For additional deals and savings at The Container Store, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Leesa

We named Leesa the best overall mattress you can buy for its superb comfort and great value (mattress prices start at just $595). But right now, you can save up 10% on all mattresses, making them an even better buy. The current discount will save you up to $100 on the all-foam Leesa mattress and up to $170 on the hybrid foam and spring Leesa Hybrid Mattress (formerly known as the Sapira mattress). Buying a mattress online shouldn’t worry you, especially if you choose Leesa. With thousands of five-star reviews and a 100-night sleep trial, you can rest assured that your new mattress will be exactly what you need – and if for any reason it’s not, you can return it for a full refund.