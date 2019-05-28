Save 30% on tons of styles at Adidas, including rarely discounted shoes — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Adidas sneakers and clothing, Graco baby products, and Boll & Branch sheets. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Today only, you can save up to 30% on select items including sale styles at Adidas if you become or are already a Creator’s Club member (all you have to do to become a “member” is give them your email). Simply log in or sign up and use the promo code “CREATORS30” at checkout to receive the discount. The sale includes items like the Ultra Boost 19, Nite Jogger, and plenty of other styles that are usually excluded from discounts. To potentially save more at Adidas, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If you’re a parent, an expecting parent, or you’re shopping for someone else’s baby registry, Target currently has great discounts on Graco gear that you may want to check out. Right now, you can save up to 20% on car seats, booster seats, strollers, playpens, swings, and more. With free two-day shipping on orders over $35 and free in-store pickup, you can choose whichever works best for you. For other deals and savings at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Luxury bedding startup Boll & Branch typically only has one sale a year during Black Friday, but its four-day May Event sale is breaking that tradition. For the first day of the sale, you can save 20% on summer bedding by using the promo code “SUMMERBEDDING20” at checkout. The sale includes linen sheets and other summer-appropriate styles like floral and vine prints.

If you’re bored of shopping at traditional department stores for basic home goods and accessories, AHAlife is where you’ll want to look for more unique and personal items. Instead of carrying all of the same brands like most big box retailers, AHAlife features a curated selection of items from unique designers and artisans. For a limited time, you can save 30% sitewide and get free shipping by using the promo code “MEMORIAL30” at checkout.

Twice a year, Nordstrom holds its Half-Yearly sale with massive discounts across the site – and it’s going on right now. Until June 2, you can save up to 50% on thousands of items including clothes, shoes, home goods, electronics, watches, handbags, and more. We rounded up the best sales and deals in each category at Nordstrom to help make shopping easier for you. With less than a week left in the sale, we recommend shopping sooner than later before sizes start selling out. To potentially save more at Nordstrom, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

This past Memorial Day Weekend, Nike celebrated the holiday with an extra 25% off all sale styles, but it turns out that still going on. Until tomorrow, May 29, you can save an extra 25% on sale styles by using the promo code “SAVE25” at checkout. The sale includes everything from popular runners like the Air VaporMax 19 and Epic React Flyknit 2 to Air Jordans and workout gear. To potentially save more at Nike, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Using Alexa voice recognition, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is the first hands-free 4K Ultra HD streaming player. You can ask the device to turn on the TV, dim your lights, or start playing a show without getting up from the couch or touching a remote. Additionally, the device is capable of the thousands of other Alexa skills like setting timers, placing orders on Amazon, checking the weather, getting news updates and more. For a limited time, you can save $40 on the device and get free one-day shipping with Prime.

Named the best mattress for hot sleepers in our buying guide, Bear Mattresses are designed to keep you cool and comfortable at night. The mattresses feature Celliant, a material that converts heat from the body into far infrared – a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells and relieve aches and pains. Memorial Day might be over, but Bear Mattress’ sale is still going on. You can save 20% sitewide by using the promo code “MDW20” at checkout. Plus, you’ll receive two free pillows.