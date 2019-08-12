Save up to 40% on Crayola school supplies and up to 70% at L.L.Bean — plus 6 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Crayola school supplies, outdoor gear and apparel at L.L.Bean, home goods at Target, and sneakers and apparel at Nike. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Amazon

Crayola is having a massive back-to-school sale on Amazon. Today only, you can save up to 40% on crayons, markers, colored pencils, construction paper, dry erase markers, and more. There are deals on both small packages and bulk items, so if you’re shopping as a parent for one child or as a teacher shopping for an entire classroom of kids, you’ll save.

source L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean is currently having its biggest sale of the season with a summer clearance event. For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on apparel, shoes, and accessories for the entire family. If you’re planning an outdoor trip during the final days of the summer or you’re shopping for the upcoming school year, you’ll find many deals worthwhile. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sales and deals at L.L.Bean.

Target always makes it easy and affordable to get the everyday items you need – and the retailer is rewarding you for shopping. Right now, you can get a free $15 gift card when you spend $50 on household/dorm room essentials with in-store pickup or same-day delivery. You can also get a $15 gift when you spend $75 on diapers, wipes, and toiletries with in-store pickup or same-day delivery. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the latest deals and promotions at Target.

source Nike

Nike’s most recent sale was set to end on August 8, but it’s being extended for a few more days. Now through August 14, you can save $30 off orders of $150 or more by using the promo code “PLAY30” at checkout. You can use the promotion to buy one full-price item like the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 (pictured above) or stock up on multiple items like apparel and accessories to meet the $150 minimum. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and sales at Nike.

source The Home Depot

If you’re remodeling or updating your kitchen or bathroom, Home Depot is where you’ll want to shop. Right now, you can save up to 35% on home appliances and up to 40% on bath and kitchen essentials. With everything from major appliances like refrigerators and stoves to bathroom items like vanities, faucets, and toilets, you’ll find what you need for less.

source Twillory

Twillory makes modern performance dress shirts along with casual weekend button-ups that are cut to be untucked. While the brand’s shirts are pretty affordable year-round, the ongoing summer clearance sale makes them an even better deal. Originally priced at $99 each, you can now get two for $109, three for $159, or four or more for $49 each.

source Amazon

The Echo Connect connects your home phone services to your existing Echo device to make hands-free calls. Instead of picking up the phone and dialing, just ask Alexa to make a call and you can talk on speakerphone throughout your home. Today, you can buy one for $20 – a $15 savings.

source Casper

As arguably the most popular mattress startup in existence, Casper doesn’t really need to run sales or promotions to edge out competitors, but the brand is running an offer right now that will save you some money. Until 11:59 p.m. PST today, you can save 10% on the Casper and Wave mattresses with the promo code “SLEEPCOOL” at checkout. Visit Business Insider Coupons for all of the latest promotions at Casper.