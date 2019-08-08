Save $20 on the latest Apple AirPods — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Apple AirPods, Felix Gray sunglasses, the new Samsung Galaxy Note10, and Bear Mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Apple

AirPods are easily one of the most popular products from Apple. The brand recently introduced a new version with wireless charging – and they’re on sale today. Originally priced at $199, you can get them for $179 on Amazon. If you’ve been on the fence about getting AirPods or you’re ready to upgrade to the new model, this is the perfect time to buy.

source Felix Gray

For the first time ever, eyewear startup Felix Gray is having a sale on sunglasses. Now through August 12, you can save 15% on select shades by using the promo code “SUNSOUT” at checkout. In addition to being stylish, all of Felix Gray’s sunglasses are polarized, antireflective, and blue-light-blocking, so your eyes will stay protected.

source Best Buy

Samsung recently unveiled the new series of Galaxy Note10 phones. If you already plan to buy one of the new phones, Best Buy is running a great promotion on preorders. You can save up to $700 on the Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G with activation and an eligible trade-in. You’ll also receive up to a $150 Samsung credit and 6 months of Spotify Premium. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sales and deals at Best Buy.

source Frank And Oak

To make way for new fall styles, Montreal-based clothing startup Frank And Oak is having a big summer sale. For a limited time, you can save up to 65% on select styles for men and women. The brand is known for its casual and comfortable basics, so you’ll find plenty of pieces that will easily fit into your existing wardrobe. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sales and deals at Frank And Oak.

source Warp + Weft/Instagram

Created with people of all shapes and sizes in mind, Warp+Weft makes high-quality, comfortable jeans in sizes ranging from petite to plus-size – and they’re all affordably priced at under $100. During the end-of-summer sale, you can save 30% on select bottoms for women, men, and kids. Prices are as marked, so there’s no need for a promo code.

source Reebok

To help parents prepare for back-to-school season, Reebok is slashing the price of kids’ shoes in half. For a limited time, you can save 50% on a selection of Reebok and Reebok Classics sneakers by using the promo code “SCHOOL” at checkout. The promo code will also save you 40% sitewide. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more promotions at Reebok.

source Bonobos

This weekend, professional golfer Justin Rose will be competing in The Northern Trust golf tournament, and in celebration, Bonobos is having a sale on all golf products. Today only, you can save 20% on all golf apparel by using the promo code “JUSTINTIME” at checkout. The sale includes polos, pants, shorts, hats, belts, and more. Visit Business Insider Coupons other great deals at Bonobos.

source Bear Mattress

Bear mattresses go beyond the standard memory foam with Celliant fibers that convert heat from the body into far-infrared – a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells. The technology can help you feel more well-rested and free of aches and pains. For a limited time, you can save 15% sitewide and get two free pillows when you use the promo code “SUMMER15” at checkout.