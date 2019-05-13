Save up to 30% on top outdoor brands at Backcountry — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on outdoor gear and apparel at Backcountry, computers at Dell, and Casper mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Backcountry is a one-stop shop for all things related to the outdoors. The huge variety of top brands available at the store is reason enough to shop there year round, but Backcountry is having a great sale that all adventurers are going to want to take advantage of today. Right now, you can save up to 30% on top brands like Patagonia, Marmot, Mammut, and Big Agnes.

May is Small Business Month, and Dell is celebrating with great savings on tech. Right now, you can save up to 45% on Vostro computers and laptops. You can also save 35% on select Latitude, OptiPlex, and Precision systems by using the promo code "SAVE35" at checkout.

If you're a parent, an expecting parent, or you're shopping for someone else's baby registry, Best Buy is having a big baby sale that you'll want to check out. My Best Buy members can save 20% on cars seats over $99. The sale includes everything from rear-facing car seats for newborns to 3-in-1 car seats that'll grow with the child. If you're not a My Best Buy member, you can sign up here for free.

Keeping all of your electronic devices fully charged can be hard to do when you’re on the go, but Anker makes a great selection of products for fast and efficient charging. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save up to 37% on charging accessories, including power banks, USB-C and Lightning charging cables, car chargers, and wireless charging pads.

Banana Republic is a great place to find premium wardrobe essentials without paying high-end prices. Right now, you can save 30% on orders under $200 or 40% on orders of $200 or more automatically. In addition to the great discounts, cardholders can save an extra 10% by using the promo code "BRCARD" at checkout.

Featuring a vibrant 10-inch screen and premium stereo sound, the all-new Echo Show is the ultimate smart display. You can use it to stream your favorite shows on Hulu, video chat with loved ones, and check on baby monitors and security systems. With the power of Alexa, you can check the weather, get the news, and control smart home devices. For a limited time, you’ll also receive Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot for free when you buy the Echo Show. With both of these Echos, you’ll be able to create a network of smart devices in your home.

It might seem like spring just started, but summer will be here before you know it – and Macy's is having a big sale to help you get ready for the season. Right now, you can save 25% on thousands of items by using the promo code "ESCAPE" at checkout. Here, you'll find dresses, bathing suits, shorts, sandals, polos, chinos, and a lot more.

Today only, you can save $100 for every $1,000 you spend (up to $300 in savings) when you use the promo code "SHUTEYE" at checkout. In addition to the brand's award-winning mattresses, the sale can be used to save on sheets, pillows, blankets, bed frames, and more.