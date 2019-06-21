Save up to 40% during Backcountry’s Fourth of July sale and $250 on the MacBook Air — plus 6 other deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings at Backcountry, on the MacBook Air, and on Helix mattresses. For more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Backcountry

Backcountry is kicking off its 4th of July sale with deals on already discounted items and big brands like The North Face and Prana. Now through July 7, save up to 40% on select sale styles and up to 30% on last-season items from The North Face. In addition, now though June 25, save up to 30% on Prana apparel and accessories for both men and women. Take a few extra seconds to check Business Insider Coupons for any available Backcountry promo codes.

Apple rarely holds sales for its highly sought tech, but you can usually snag some pretty good deals through Best Buy. The Macbook Air, which features a light and sleek build plus a long-lasting battery, is now on sale for $750 – that’s $250 in savings. Check out all available Best Buy coupons and promo codes at Business Insider Coupons here.

Timex’s Fairfield Collection features sleek and simple watches for men and women in silver, gold, and rose gold finishes. Right now, the collection is on sale for 20% off with code “SWIM20“, plus you’ll get free shipping on your purchase. The deal isn’t advertised on the site, but the code should work at checkout.

Amazon recently launched its “Off-to-College” store where you can find everything you’ll need for your dorm or off-campus housing. From tech to bedding, it features daily and weekly deals on a wide range of must-have college items. Today you can save 30% on a Conway air purifier, which is powerful enough for a room up to 330 square feet. Be sure to check out the Amazon College Store for other deals.

Madewell currently has hundreds of items on sale, and you can save an additional 20% them by using the promo code “DOUBLEYAY” at checkout. If your eye catches a full-priced item, you can use the promo code “HONEY15” to save on your full-priced order. It never hurts to see if you can save even more, so check out Business Insider Coupons for up-to-date coupons and promo codes from Madewell.

Sur La Table is running one of its big summer clearance sales right now. Over 300 household items are up to 75% off with some items eligible for free shipping using the promo code “SHIPFREE“. In addition, you can save 20% off full-priced items using the promo code “GRILL19“. To potentially save more at Sur La Table, visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.

Adidas recently added more items to its end-of-season sale, so you can save up to 50% on everything from popular sneaker styles to athletic clothe. Discounts are clearly marked. If you like shopping at Adidas, visit our Coupons page to to find additional deals and promo codes.

Like many other brands listed above, Helix is kicking off its own 4th of July celebration by offering several deals on mattresses like the Helix Dusk, which we’ve reviewed and recommended. The deals are as follows: Save $100 on any mattress plus two free dream pillows using the promo code “FOURTH100“; save $150 on orders over $1,250 plus two free dream pillows using the promo code “FOURTH150“; and save $200 on orders over $1,750 plus two free dream pillows “FOURTH200“.