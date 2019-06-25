Save 20% on a Bear mattress and get 2 free pillows — plus 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on mattresses at Bear, AeroGarden indoor gardens on Amazon, appliances at Best Buy, designer brands at Barneys New York, and Converse sneakers. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Named the best mattress for hot sleepers in our buying guide, Bear Mattresses are designed to help keep you cool and comfortable at night. Additionally, the mattresses feature Celliant, a material that converts heat from the body into infrared energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells. It can also help you wake up feeling more well-rested and free of aches and pains, plus you won’t break a sweat in your sleep because it’s so breathable. Right now, you can save 20% on your order by using the promo code “JULY20” at checkout. Plus, you’ll receive free Cloud Pillows with your matress purchase.

L.L.Bean is kicking off the summer with a huge sitewide sale. Right now, you can save up to 50% on outdoor gear, apparel, shoes, accessories, and more for the entire family. If there’s anything you want or need to enjoy the outdoors this summer, this is a great opportunity to save big. Discounts are applied automatically, so you won’t need to enter a promo code. To potentially save more at L.L.Bean, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Levi’s is closing out spring with an end-of-season sale – and the savings are massive. Now through June 27, you can save up to 50% on select styles including jeans, shorts, T-shirts, trucker jackets, cargo pants, sweatshirts, button-up shirts, socks, backpacks, and more. Despite being an end-of-season sale, most of the styles are classic enough to be worn year round. Prices are as marked, so you won’t need a promo code. To potentially save more at Levi’s, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If you have a green thumb but not an outdoor garden, an AeroGarden is a must-have device. It allows you to grow multiple plants at once without needing any soil- and it’ll fit right on your countertop. Today, as an Amazon deal of the day, you can save up to 50% on select AeroGarden indoor gardens including the larger AeroGarden Ultra, the compact AeroGarden Harvest 360, or the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360, which has a vacation mode setting.

Boxed is a new startup that’s changing the way people buy household items in bulk. Unlike other wholesale stores, there’s no membership fee and you won’t need to go to a huge store to shop – and right now, it’s running two sales that will save you even more money. As part of the Fourth of July sale, you can save up to 20% on select essentials like snacks, condiments, and party supplies. As part of the Friends and Family sale, you can save an extra 15% by using the promo code “FRIEND15” at checkout. For more deals and savings at Boxed, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

While the Fourth of July is typically celebrated outdoors with hot dogs, and fireworks, Best Buy is focusing on the inside your home with massive savings on appliances. Now through July 10, you can save up to 40% on both large and small appliances from top brands like GE, Whirlpool, Samsung, LG, and KitchenAid. Additionally, you can get up to a $500 Best Buy gift card on qualifying purchases. To potentially save more at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

With more than a century of experience in the footwear industry, Converse is easily the most timeless sneaker brand. Now through June 30, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles by using the promo code “SAVE30” at checkout. Whether you’re interested in the classic Chuck Taylor or a more modern silhouette like the Louie Lopez Pro, you’ll find plenty of variety for men, women, and kids. For more deals and savings at Converse, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

High-end designer clothing might be out of your usual budget, but Barneys New York is having a huge sale that’s making them much more affordable. For a limited time, you can save up to 75% on designer brands including Balenciaga, Chloé, Givenchy, Balmain, OFF-WHITE, and more. With clothes, shoes, handbags, belts, hats, and more, you’ll find great deals without splurging.