Save 15% on a Bear mattress and get two free pillows — plus 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Bear mattresses, ECOVACS robot vacuums, Chromebook laptops, and shoes, apparel, and accessories on Zappos. For even more deals and savings, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Bear Mattress

Bear mattresses go beyond the standard memory foam with Celliant fibers that convert heat from the body into far infrared – a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells. The technology can help you feel more well-rested and free of aches and pains. For a limited time, you can save 15% sitewide and get two free pillows when you use the promo code “SUMMER15” at checkout.

source Amazon

The ECOVAS DEEBOT 711 is one of the smartest – and easiest – ways to keep your home clean. It has Smart Navi 2.0 technology to accurately map out your home for the perfect cleaning path, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and an app that lets you control the vacuum wherever you want. Originally priced at $446, but you can buy on Amazon now for $270 – a $176 savings.

source Zappos/Lejazmyn on Instagram

Zappos is a go-to destination for affordable footwear, and right now, it’s celebrating its 20th anniversary with a huge sale. For a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on already reduced items by using the promo code “BDAY20” at checkout. From shoes of every kind to socks and apparel, the sale includes more than 47,000 items eligible for the discount.

source Best Buy

As back-to-school season nears, Best Buy is making it easy for students (or really, anyone who needs a new laptop) to save big. For a limited time, you can save up to $150 on select Chromebook laptops from Dell, Samsung, Acer, and more. If you’re a student, you can save an extra $50 when you sign up for Student Deals. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sales and deals at Best Buy.

source J.Crew

The more you stock up at J.Crew, the more you save. Now through July 25, save 30% on orders under $200, or save 40% on orders of $200 or more by using the promo code “ADDTOBAG” at checkout. There are pieces for nearly every occasion from casual weekend days to formal suit-and-tie days in the office, so you won’t have any issues finding styles you like. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the latest sales and deals at J.Crew.

source Udemy

With more than 100,000 online courses available, Udemy is one of the best places to continue learning and pick up new skills outside of a traditional classroom environment. It’s having a big summer sale with up to 90% off courses until July 25, so some classes are as low as $10.99. If you want to learn a new language or pick up photography, there’s a wide selection of courses that can help you accomplish your goals. Visit Business Insider Coupons for all of the latest promotions at Udemy.

source ebayfashion on Instagram

Coming off its Prime Day-competing Crash Sale, eBay is rolling out another huge sale with more hard-to-beat savings. For a limited time, you can save up to 70% footwear, apparel, accessories, outdoor furniture, power tools, and more during eBay’s end of summer sale. Whether you’re on the market for something specific or you simply can’t pass up on a good deal, you’ll find this sale worth checking out. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the latest sales and deals at eBay.

source EyeBuyDirect

Direct-to-consumer eyewear company EyeBuyDirect already makes buying prescription glasses online easy and affordable with frames starting at just $6. As great of a deal that is, the brand is having a Christmas in July sale with up to 50% off more than 800 pairs of glasses. For more deals and savings at EyeBuyDirect, visit Business Insider Coupons here.