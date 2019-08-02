Get Amazon devices for Prime Day prices at Best Buy — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Fossil watches, Amazon devices, and Nike sneakers. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

From now until Sunday, August 4, Best Buy is having a huge Amazon shopping event with deals comparable to this past Prime Day. Some of the best deals include the Fire TV Stick for $14.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99, and the third-generation Echo Dot for $22. If you don’t have a Prime membership or there are any devices you wish you had bought during Prime Day, this is your chance to get them at comparable sale prices. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sales and deals at Best Buy.

During the end of season sale running until August 4, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles at Fossil by using the promo code “SUMMER” at checkout. The sale also includes wallets and bags, so you can save on useful everyday accessories, too.

Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year has been open to the public for the last two weeks, but it’s coming to an end soon. During the sale, you’ll find deep discounts on all of your favorite brands across categories like apparel, footwear, home goods, and beauty. If there’s anything you like, now is the time to buy it because the sale ends on Sunday, August 4 and prices will go back up on Monday, August 5. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and sales at Nordstrom.

If you’re a fan of cars and action, the Fast & Furious movie trilogy is a must-watch. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can get the eight-movie series for $29.99 – a nearly $40 savings. You can rewatch the entire series before going to see the latest film, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which is in theaters right now.

Over 1,700 items from Nike are on sale at Zappos. From now until tomorrow August 3, you can save an extra 25% on them by using the promo code “NIKESALE19” at checkout. From sneakers to slides to apparel and socks, there something for everyone here. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more great deals on Zappos.

Microsoft is having a huge sale that every gamer will want to take advantage of. For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on Xbox and PC digital game downloads. With popular titles like FIFA 19, Red Dead Redemption II, NBA 2K19, Forza Horizon 4, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, it’s the best time to expand your gaming catalog without paying full price.

If you need help organizing or decluttering any room in your home, The Container Store has exactly what you’re looking for – and it’s probably on sale right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 30% on customer-favorite storage solutions for closets, shoes, makeup and jewelry, kitchens, garages, and more. Some of the most useful items include pantry containers, convenient space-saving stackable shoe boxes, and velvet hangers. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals at The Container Store.

Bear mattresses go beyond the standard memory foam with Celliant fibers that convert heat from the body into far infrared – a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells. The technology can help you feel more well-rested and free of aches and pains. For a limited time, you can save 15% sitewide and get two free pillows when you use the promo code “ SUMMER15” at checkout.