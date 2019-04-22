Save 20% sitewide on bedding at Boll & Branch — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings at Boll & Branch, Target, and Foot Locker.

Luxury bedding startup Boll & Branch used to have its only sale of the year on Black Friday. Now, the brand is adding a spring sale to its very short list of promotions held throughout the year. During its first spring sale ever, you can automatically save 20% on everything until April 28. Sheets, blankets, pillows, and mattresses are just some of the many times available on sale.

Whether you’re shopping for your own kids or for a baby shower gift, you’ll find plenty of great deals at Target. Now through May 4, you can bring in your old car seat and receive 20% off a new car seat or stroller. Some of the other deals include 50% off baby clothes, a free $5 gift card when you buy two containers of formula, and a free $10 gift card when you buy two packs of diapers. For more deals and savings at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If you’re searching for fun things to do, but you don’t want to spend too much money, Groupon can help you maximize your dollars. The site regularly has great deals on local entertainment and dining, and for today only, you can save an extra 20% by using the promo code “SAVE” at checkout. Based on your area, you’ll find deals on things like dining, spas, go-kart racing, sporting events, aquariums, workout classes, and more. To potentially save even more at Groupon, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

With a vibrant 1080p touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and a large 2TB hard drive, the ASUS two-in-one laptop can handle all of your work and entertainment needs. It has the computing power of a high-end laptop and the functionality of a tablet when you need it. Right now, you can save $300 on one at Best Buy. Keep in mind that a 15-inch MacBook Pro with the same RAM and half the storage space costs more than $3,000, so this is an amazing deal for anyone on a budget. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

It’s about time to start stocking up on new sneakers, and right now you can save 20% on orders of $99 or more by using the promo code “GREEN20” at checkout. The sale includes sneakers, apparel, and accessories from all of your favorites sportswear brands. For more deals and savings at Foot Locker, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Direct-to-consumer eyewear company EyeBuyDirect makes buying prescription glasses online easy and affordable with frames priced as low as $6 – and to make the deal even better, there’s a great promotion going on right now. Currently, you can save 20% on frames and 30% on prescription lenses by using the promo code “BOLD” at checkout. To potentially save even more at EyeBuyDirect, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

This month, Allen Edmonds has been celebrating its 97th anniversary with a huge sitewide sale – and it’s almost over. Until April 24, you can get up $175 off dress shoes, boots, and sneakers. Additionally, you can save up to 40% on briefcases, wallets, dress shirts, and more. With only three days left in the brand’s biggest sale of the season, you may want to start adding items to your cart now.

