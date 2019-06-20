Save 10% on sheets at Brooklinen — plus 8 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings at Brooklinen, The North Face, and on the Tuft and Needle Mint Mattress. For more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Brooklinen makes some of our favorite sheets. They're affordable and durable against frequent washings. The company offers a wide selection of sheet bundles that come fully stocked with a fitted sheet, top sheet, and pillowcases, so your money go a long way compared to other bedding companies. You can revamp your bedding, bath, and home linens by saving 10% off your Brooklinen order right now. You'll even get a free bottle of The Laundress Detergent with your purchase.

If you're looking for services, experiences, products, clothing, home decor, or pretty much anything else you can thing of, Groupon probably has it – and at a price that can't be beat. Everything from a Lucid gel mattress to Evezo strollers have been steeply discounted during Groupon's semi-annual sale where you can save upwards of 80% on tech, home, apparel, and so much more.

The Fire HD 8 kids’ edition has all of the same tech-specs as the Fire HD 8, but is designed specifically to engage your child with age appropriate games, audiobooks, TV shows, and more. Parents can set screen-time limits, educational goals, filter content by age, and also manage web browsing. Plus, it comes with a kid-proof case. Currently, you can save $40 by picking it up for on Amazon right now.

Rarely does The North Face hold sales, but right now you can save up to 30% on select styles from last season that you can hold onto for the future.

Right now, you can save between 25% and 50% on select footwear and apparel during New Balance's semi-annual event. Be sure to use the promo code "SALE19" at checkout to save an additional 15%.

Tile offers several different tracking squares that help you locate important items like your keys, wallet, phone, luggage, or whatever else you can attach a Tile to. The Tile Pro and Tile Mate offer Bluetooth compatibility at various ranges and are supported by most smart devices. When you purchase a Pro or Mate combo pack, you’ll get a free Tile Slim that can fit in the smallest of places for safe keeping.

Huckberry has carefully curated a selection of outdoor gear in its Camp Shop to ensure you’re prepped and ready for summer adventures. Right now, you can save 25% on all gear in the Camp Shop from boots to cookware and everything in between. Just add the gear to your shopping cart and the discount will be applied at checkout.

Even though the summer feels like it's just getting started, our favorite brands like J.Crew are making room new late-summer and fall styles. You'll be able to save an extra 40% on spring and summer sale styles using the promo code "BIG" at checkout.

The Mint Mattress from Tuft & Needle takes everything we love about the original Tuft & Needle Mattress, and makes it that much better. Tuft & Needle re-ordered its memory foam layers in the Mint Mattress to become gradually firmer from top to bottom. The result is a mattress that provides a plush feel with the support of a firm build. Currently, you can save $150 on a Mint Mattress of any size, backed by a 100-free trial.