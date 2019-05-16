Save up to 20% on sofas and sectionals at popular furniture startup Burrow — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Burrow furniture, appliances at Best Buy, and Adidas sneakers and apparel. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Burrow

Burrow has become one of our favorite direct-to-consumer furniture companies for its contemporary designs and affordable prices – and now, the prices are even better during its Memorial Day sale. For a limited time, you can save 10% off sitewide, 15% off orders of $1,400 or more, and 20% off orders of $2,500 or more by using the promo code “SUMMER19” at checkout. If you’re shopping for a new sofa or sectional, you’ll definitely want to use this discount.

source Amazon

Using Alexa voice recognition, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is the first hands-free 4K Ultra HD streaming player. You can ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim your lights, or start playing a show without getting up from the couch or touching a remote. Right now, Prime members can save $50 on the device.

source Milani Cosmetics

Milani Cosmetics has a full range of makeup, plus all the tools and brushes you’ll need to complete your look. Now through May 31, you can save 20% on your orders by using the exclusive promo code “BIPICKS” at checkout. If you’re into makeup, this is a good opportunity to stock up on essentials for less.

source Best Buy

Memorial Day is a few weeks away, but Best Buy is getting a head start on the celebrating with a massive sale on home appliances. Right now, you can save up to 40% on appliances from top brands like Samsung, Maytag, KitchenAid, LG, and Whirlpool. Plus, you’ll get a free $100 gift card when you spend $1,500 or more. To potentially save more at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source NBA Store

The NBA Playoffs are finally heating up as the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trailblazers face off in the West and the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks battle it out in the East. If you’re rooting for any of the teams in the semi-finals, you’ll need some new gear – and NBA Store has it. Today only, you can save 20% on all orders by using the promo code “AND1” at checkout.

source Adidas

While the sale section of Adidas’ website will always have a bunch of great discounts, many of the same items are available on eBay for less. By shopping at Adidas’ official eBay store, you can save up to 60% on sneakers and apparel. The sale includes deals on popular silhouettes like EQTs, NMDs, Sambas, Kamandas, and more. Even if you’re not specifically in need of new gear, some of these deals are too good to pass up. For more deals and coupons on eBay, check out our coupons page here.

source The Container Store

For the past few weeks, The Container Store has been having a huge sale on closet storage essentials, but it’s finally coming to an end. Take advantage of the deal now before it’s over, since right now you can save up to 25% on closet storage solutions, including hangers, garment bags, shoes, drawer solutions, shoe organizers, and much more. If you’re in need of other home storage items, you can save up to 40% on clearance.

source Leesa

We named Leesa the best overall mattress you can buy for its superb comfort and great value (mattress prices start at just $595). Right now, you can gain early access to the Memorial Day sale and save 15% on the all-foam Leesa mattress and the spring and foam Hybrid Mattress. Plus, you’ll receive two free pillows. If you’re in need of other items, you can also save up to 20% on bedding accessories like sheets, blankets, and mattress protectors.