Save up to 25% on Casper Sleep mattresses and sheets on Amazon today only — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Casper Sleep mattresses and sheets, State Bags, and Speck smartphone cases. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Casper

Leading mattress startup Casper Sleep delivers impressive comfort and quality for a good price – and the current sale on Casper’s wares should serve as an even bigger incentive to buy. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save up to 25% on mattresses and sheets. The Amazon deal is even more appealing than the current 10% off promotion on Casper’s website, but it is limited to today only, so don’t miss out on this deal.

source State Bags

State Bags makes a wide range of backpacks and handbags for a good cause. For every purchase, one bag is filled with supplies and donated to a child in need. Now, in celebration of Memorial Day, you can save 35% on your order by using the promo code “MEMDAY35” at checkout. You’ll be able to get all the bags you need for summer at a lower price and you’ll help a child in need in the process.

source M. Gemi

Direct-to-consumer Italian footwear startup M.Gemi is celebrating Memorial Day with a big sale on clearance items. Now through May 27, you can save an extra 25% on all “before they go” styles. With the discount, you’ll save up to 45% on shoes for men and women. Whether you’re looking for a comfortable and stylish pair of spring flats, premium leather sneakers, boots, or dress shoes, you’ll find some great choices here. Check out our review of M.Gemi’s classic loafer here.

source Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is already a great place to shop for discounted items from the brands you love, but now the prices are even lower. During the store’s clear the rack sale, you can save an extra 25% on already-reduced clearance items. All you have to do enter your mobile number or use your Nordstrom Card at checkout to receive the discount. For more deals and savings at Nordstrom Rack, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Speck

The most important accessory for your smartphone is a good case, and Speck has a massive selection in stock. Now through May 27, you can save 30% sitewide automatically. The sale includes cases for Apple, Google, Samsung, Sony, LG, Motorola, HTC, Huawei devices, and more. In addition to smartphone cases, you’ll find select cases for tablets, laptops, and other accessories like the GrabTab.

source @llbeanpr on Instagram

L.L.Bean is easily one of the most popular outdoor companies and the brand is giving back to adventurers this Memorial Day Weekend. Now through May 28, you can save 20% on your order by using the promo code “SUMMER” at checkout. The sale is valid for full-price and sale items, so no matter what you need, you’ll be able to save on it. To potentially save more at L.L. Bean, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Wayfair

If you’re planning on hosting backyard barbecues and parties this summer, you’ll want to make sure your outdoor space is a fun and comfortable place to hang out – and Wayfair has the perfect sale going on right now. This Memorial Day Weekend, you can save up to 70% on all things outdoor. The sale includes seating, grills, gazebos, fire pits, outdoor lighting, trampolines, swing sets, bird baths, and much more. For more deals and savings at Wayfair, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak is a Montreal-based clothing startup that’s dedicated to helping people dress better with its sustainably made clothing – and its subscription box is the best way to start filling your closet. Now through May 28, you can get $35 off the Style Plan subscription and have the $25 styling fee waived for the first month. Simply use the promo code “GET35” at checkout to save. I tried Frank And Oak’s Style Plan, and it was the first clothing subscription I tried where I wanted to keep everything included. For more deals and savings, visit Business Insider Coupons here.