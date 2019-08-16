Take $100 off a Casper mattress and get 2 free pillows — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Casper mattresses, the third-generation Echo Dot, menswear at Bonobos, and school uniforms at Target. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

For the first time ever, popular mattress-in-a-box startup Casper is running a promotion that includes money off and some freebies. Now through August 19, you can save take $100 off the Casper Mattress and get two free pillows (valued at $130) when you use the promo code “CASPERPILLOW” at checkout. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sales and deals at Casper.

With 4.6 out of five stars from over 53,000 customer reviews, the Echo Dot is one of the most popular and best-selling items on Amazon. The device might be small, but it packs a lot of features. Using the power of Alexa, you can get the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and play music from streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora. Today only, you can save $20 on the device.

For a limited time, you can save an extra 40% on sale items at Bonobos by using the promo code “FREAKINGWEEKEND” at checkout. The sale includes button-up shirts, dress shirts, dress pants, chinos, shorts, jeans, and a lot more. Visit Business Insider Coupons to potentially save more at Bonobos.

If your kids wear uniforms to school, you’ll want to head over to Target for big savings. Until tomorrow, August 17, you can save 30% on uniforms for boys, girls, and toddlers. Some of the deals include polo shirts for as low as $2.80 and chinos for $9.09. You’ll also find backpacks, sportswear for gym class, and other essentials like socks and belts. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more great deals at Target.

EyeBuyDirect makes buying prescription glasses online easy and affordable with frames priced as low as $6. In preparation for the new school year, the brand is running a buy-one, get-one-free promotion that makes the deals even better. By using the promo code “BOGO” at checkout, you can get your second pair of glasses for free, plus an extra 15% off.

Men’s footwear brand Allen Edmonds is having an end-of-summer sale with massive savings on dress shoes, boots, loafers, and more. For a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on select sale styles at checkout. With the discount added, you’ll save up to 75%. Visit Business Insider Coupons to potentially save more at Allen Edmonds.

REI is preparing for the fall season by marking down a bunch of summer styles. For a limited time, you can save up to 50% on select gear, apparel, and footwear from all of your favorite outdoor brands. Whether you’re shopping for quality basics to wear casually, technical gear for extreme outdoor adventures, or styles for the outdoor sports you love, REI has deals on pretty much all of it.

Labor Day is usually a great time to find a great deal on a new mattress, but Purple is making it so that you don’t have to wait for the holiday. As part of the brand’s early Labor Day sale, you’ll get two pillows and sheets for free with any mattress purchase. The extra goodies are valued at $327, so this is a better deal than most mattress discounts. Visit Business Insider Coupons to potentially save more at Purple.