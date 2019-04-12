Save 25% on a Casper mattress on Amazon — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings at Casper Mattress, Ralph Lauren, and Best Buy. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Casper is one of our favorite mattress startups – and for good reason. Its mattresses provide comfort, support, and breathability for a cool night’s sleep. While the brand has three mattresses for different budgets, its most inexpensive one, The Essential mattress, is even cheaper today. Right now, you can 25% on Casper Essential mattresses in sizes twin through California king by shopping on Amazon. Originally priced $600, you can buy a queen size for $450.

Ralph Lauren is arguably the most popular clothing brand for timeless apparel designs – and right now is a good time to save on pieces for the entire family. For a limited time, you can save an extra 30% on select styles by using the promo code “FAMILY” at checkout. Whether you’re shopping for Easter outfits, business casual clothes for the office, or casual clothes for the weekend, you’ll find some great designs on sale here. In addition to apparel and accessories, you’ll also find deals on home goods and decor. For more deals and savings at Ralph Lauren, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Building off the technologically-advanced DEEBOT 900, the newer 901 model features a three-stage cleaning system, anti-collision sensors, a smart navigation and mapping system, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home. As of the smartest robot vacuums you can buy, the DEEBOT 901 will laser scan your floorplan to create optimized cleaning paths. You can control which areas of your space get cleaned by selecting rooms or by creating virtual boundaries. Originally priced at $500, you can save $235 on it as an Amazon Deal of the Day.

There are certain accessories that every computer or smartphone owner absolutely needs. While stocking up on them can be very expensive, AmazonBasics is a great place to look for cost-friendly alternatives – and they’re on sale today. Right now, you can save 20% or more on accessories like computer bags, mice, USB-C cables, Lightning cables, HDMI cables, USB hubs, and much more.

If you’re set on staying away from used tech items, but you’re still looking to save some money, Best Buy’s open-box selection is a great option. Right now, you can save up to 40% on many items including computer, laptops, tablets, and more. The selection usually includes brand new items that were previously purchased, opened, and then returned. Items typically come with all the original packaging and a warranty. To potentially save more at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.

J.Crew is a consistently dependable place to shop for eye-catching styles at hard-to-beat prices. If you’re looking for any type of apparel, from casual spring styles to semi-formal business attire, now is a great time to buy. Today only, you can save 50% save on sale styles and 40% on everything else by using the promo code “SALEUPGRADE” at checkout. Save even more while shopping at J.Crew by visiting Business Insider Coupons.

The MLB season is just getting started, so there’s still time to stock up on gear from your favorite teams and players. Today only, you can save 25% on all orders by using the promo code “FASTBALL” at checkout. With everything from hats and jerseys to fleeces and hoodies, there are plenty of ways to show some team spirit.

While most mattress companies try their best to make mattresses that are comfortable for most people, Helix gets rid of the guesswork by designing mattress specific to you. The brand uses a comfort and sleep quiz to accurately deliver on your preferences. Until April 15, you can save $75 on any mattress by using the promo code “TOPRATED75” and $200 on any Luxe mattress by using the promo code “TOPRATED200” at checkout. To learn more about the customization process, check out my review.