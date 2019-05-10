Save up to $300 on a Casper mattress — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. This list includes Sponsored Products that have been suggested by ESPN and that also meet our editorial criteria in terms of quality and value.*

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Casper mattresses and bedding, Reebok sneakers and apparel, and smart home accessories on Amazon. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Casper

Now through May 13, you can save $100 for every $1,000 you spend (up to $300 in savings) when you use the promo code “SHUTEYE” at checkout. In addition to the brand’s award-winning mattresses, the sale can be used to save on sheets, pillows, blankets, bed frames, and more. For more deals and savings at Casper, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Reebok

Reebok is having the perfect sale for athletic moms – or anyone else who needs sportswear. Now through May 13, you can save 30% sitewide by using the promo code “MOM” at checkout. Between full-price and on-sale items, you can find a great variety of sneakers, apparel, and workout accessories. To potentially save more at Reebok, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source ESPN

This Saturday, May 11, UFC 237 will be available for pay-per-view exclusively on ESPN+, and existing subscribers will be able to save $5 on the event. If you’re a new subscriber, you can get one year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 237 for just $79.99, which is $30 off the original value. Beyond the UFC, EPSN+ has a large selection of premium sports content and is a convenient way to stay up to date on your favorite teams, players, scores, and more.

*Sponsored by ESPN+

source Invicta Watches

A nice watch will always be a dependable gift to give for Mother’s Day – and Amazon is marking down women’s timepieces from top brands as a Deal of the Day. Currently, you can save up to 40% on watches from Invicta, Bulova, Guess, Timex, and Tommy Hilfiger. While the entire selection is Prime-eligible, please note that items may arrive as late as Monday.

source United By Blue

United By Blue is a relatively young outdoors brand that takes its commitment to sustainability very seriously. For every product sold, United By Blue removes one pound of trash from the world’s oceans and waterways. Now through May 13, you can save up to 80% on United By Blue apparel including bison-insulated jackets, button-down shirt, boardshorts, sweaters, pants, and more.

source Brooks Brothers

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Brooks Brothers is running a great deal on women’s apparel. Now through May 12, you can save 25% when you buy two or more full-price women’s styles, including new arrivals. This is a good time to gift your mom a few items she might not have splurged on herself. For other great deals and savings at Brooks Brothers, visit Business Insider Coupons.

source Groupon

If you’re still thinking about what to do for your mom this Mother’s Day, Groupon can help you fill the day with relaxation and fun. Today only you can save an extra 25% on Groupons for massages and facials and an extra 20% on Groupons for dining and activities by using the promo code “SAVE” at checkout. The promo code is good for up to three Groupons, so you can plan to do more than one thing. For more deals and savings on Groupon, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

If you recently bought a new Echo device, one of the best ways to get maximum use out of it is by using it as a smart home hub to control other devices. To help you begin building a network of smart devices, Amazon is offering deals on the LIFX Mini Smart Bulb and the Amazon Smart Plug. Originally priced at $26.99 and $24.99 respectively, you can get one or the other for $10 by using the promo code “ SMART10” at checkout. Customers who took advantage of the previous $10 promotion that ended on March 31 are not eligible for this deal.